ARDMORE, Okla. — Chisholm’s girls came so close to taking home the Class 3A state track championship trophy Saturday at Walker Stadium.
The Lady Longhorns finished second to Victory Christian (80-76.5). Chisholm was in position to win the meet but was 10th in the 1,600 relay, the final event. If the Lady Longhorns had finished seventh or better, they would have taken the title.
“It’s kind of frustrating,” said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “I can’t remember not scoring in the mile relay two years in a row at state … but again the kids ran hard, it just didn’t happen. When it’s 90 degrees, you can run out of gas. There’s not much you can do about that.”
Addison Pecha won the 1,600 meters in 5:32.66 and broke the school record in finishing second in the 800 (2:15.89).
Jessi McDowell, who won the discus Saturday, was third in the shot put with a personal record 36-3 3/4. Lily Eckert tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-0). Addison Wilczek was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 16.89. Tess Sumner, Laiken Hackett, Anna Burns and Macie Andrews were fourth in the 400 relay (50.46).
“We had a lot of kids who overperformed, which is what you want,” Coleman said. “I’m not disappointed at all. Addison Pecha had a heck of a two-day meet. She is the fastest half-mile girl I’ve ever coached. Very few girls in the state of Oklahoma can run that fast. It’s hard competing against private schools where you have 6A kids (Oklahoma City and Tulsa) competing against 3A schools. Jessi McDowell did real well. That was a really good weekend for her.”
The boys were eighth with 27 points.
Kellen Epps was third in the 400 with a 50.11. Ryken Burrell was seventh in the pole vault (10-6), and the 400 relay of Titus Prince, Braden Flanagan, Brandon Taylor and Louis Schmelz was eighth in 44.54.
“The boys did really well,” Coleman said. “That was a big improvement over last year.”
At the Class A meet at Western Heights, Medford’s Eli Gonzales was a double winner taking the 400 in 49.45 and repeating as the 800 champion in 49.45. He teamed with Ethan Gonzalez, Gunner Ebert and Issac Lyons to finish fifth in the 400 relay in 44.71. Medford was ninth in the team with 30 points.
“All the credit goes to him,” said Medford coach Derek Bishop of Gonzalez. “Every day he committed himself to becoming better. He worked hard in the offseason and during the season. He did everything right today.”
There were two other area individual winners in Class A Boys — Merric Judd of Timberlake, 300 hurdles, 39.22; and Bryer Roberts of Okeene, pole vault, 11-6.
Timberlake was fifth with 51.75 points and Cherokee was sixth with 47.
Pepper Elmore, who won the long jump Friday, took the 100 in Class A girls with a 12.41 and was second in the 200 in 25.38. Kyle Kolb of Cherokee won the shot put with a throw of 38-7 1/4.
Cherokee was fourth in the team standings with 66.5 while Kremlin-Hillsdale was fifth with 52.
In the Class 2A girls meet, Zoe Holmes of Oklahoma Bible Academy was fifth in the 400 (1:01.50) and Conley Cayot was ninth in the long jump (15-6).
Creighton Hofen of the Trojans was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.68.
Both Holmes and Hofen had their personal best times in their final high school races.
“That’s a great way to end,’’ said OBA coach Alan Ford.
Watonga was fourth in the boys with 45 points while Fairview was ninth with 26.
Braden Cowan of Watonga won the 1,600 in 4:31.51.
