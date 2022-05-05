NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s girls will work to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish at the Class 3A state championships at Western Heights Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, 2022.
Finals will be held Friday in the long jump, discus, 3,200-meter relay, open 3,200 and the 800 relay. Prelims will be held in the other running events. Field events start at 10 a.m. and running at 1 p.m.
The Lady Longhorns strengths have been their team depth.
They had three individual champions and won three relays in accumulating 174 points in winning the regional they hosted on Saturday.
Defending champion Beggs and Crossings Christian are seen as the biggest roadblocks to the throne.
“We have a chance and that’s all we can ask for,’’ said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “The key for us will be being consistent across the board. We’re not super great, but we’re solid across the board. We can score points in all the events we’re entered in.’’
Chisholm is seeded in the top seven in all four relays — second, 400 (Jayden Streck, Jimena Castillo, Paden Pasby and Macie Andrews, 50.68); third, 800 (Streck, Castillo, Pasby and Anna Burns, 1:49.21); seventh, 1,600 (Emma Smith, Laiken Hackett, Castillo and Streck, 4:17.86); and fifth, 3,200 (Addison Pecha, Smith, Laura Nelson and Jocelyn McDaniels, 10:45.21).
Hackett is seeded second in the 100 hurdles (16.27) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (16.27). The Lady Longhorns are seeded No. 2 (Emma Tennell, 9-6), No. 3 (Pasby, 9-0) and No. 5 (Andrews, 8-6) in the pole vault.
Jessi McDowell is seeded sixth in both the discus (102-9) and shot put (37-5) while Alice Watkins is seeded third in the long jump (16-2 3/4).
Other CHS qualifiers are Kendall Nance, ninth, 100 hurdles, 17.22; regional champion Pecha, 12th, 800, 2:34.12; Emma Green, 13th, 3,200, 13:53.27; and Samantha Grimes, 15th, discus, 94-7.
“The relays and the field events will be the difference makers for us,’’ Coleman said. “If we score like we need to, we should be in contention.’’
The Longhorn boys won the 3,200 relay at their regional with Ethan Carpenter, Owen Clark, Abe Redd and Melachi Hisey being clocked in 8:50.04. They are seeded No. 7.
Other Longhorn qualifiers (with seeds) are Kelln Epps, seventh, 400, 51.59; Joshua Jones, 14th, 110 hurdles, 17.34; Hisey, 1,600, 4:53.18; and Gage Haley, 16th, discus, 113-5.
