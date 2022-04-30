NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s girls will be relying on their depth Saturday when they host a Class 3A regional meet.
The Lady Longhorns should be pushed by Jones and Oklahoma Christian School for the team title but the No. 1 goal is to qualify as many individuals and relays possible for next week’s state meet at Western Heights.
The top three finishers automatically qualify for state. The fourth, fifth-place and sixth-place finishers would be eligible for at-large berths which will be announced Monday.
“We’re not worried about winning the regional,’’ said CHS coach Jim Coleman. “We just want to make sure that we get everybody to the state meet that needs to go. That should happen. We have a chance to score in every event with the girls.’’
Chisholm won its own invitational meet April 15 with only one individual champion (pole vaulter Macie Andrews).
“That’s what it’s going to be like here (regional),’’ Coleman said. “If you can score in every event, it’s hard for another team to beat you. If the girls run what they have been, they should qualify.’’
Defending state champion Oklahoma Christian School is the prohibitive favorite in the boys, Coleman said. The Longhorn boys are promising but young.
The field events will start at 9:30 a.m. with running prelims scheduled to begin at 9:45.
Chisholm is joined in the 3A field by Alva, Blackwell, Crooked Oak, Hennessey, Jones, Luther, Newark, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry, Star Spencer and Vinita.
CHS also will host a 4A regional that includes Berryhill, Bethany, Cleveland, Clinton, Cushing, Dewey, Elk City, Harrah, Kingfisher, Mannford, Tulsa McLain, Perkins-Tryon and Weatherford.
“I think there are several events that have the possibility of multiple qualifiers,’’ Coleman said. “Hopefully, the wind won’t be blowing too hard.’’
