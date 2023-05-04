Chisholm’s Macie Andrews’ goal of winning the state pole vault championship was shattered when she failed to qualify at the regional meet at CHS Saturday.
Five minutes after that, she helped the Lady Longhorns win the 400-meter relay over two teams that came in with times faster. That kind of character is why Lady Longhorn coach Jim Coleman is optimistic about his team’s chances at the 3A state meet which begins a two-day run Friday at Ardmore.
“That’s what separates the good athlete from the average athlete — how you can handle adversity,’’ Coleman said. “Macie did a really good job of that.
“There’s going to be some adversity at the state meet. The team that handles it the best is going to come out on top.’’
Chisholm is expected to battle Idabel, Victory Christian and Heritage Hall for the team championship. They have qualifiers in 13 of the 17 events — all of which have the potential of scoring.
“We are a little more diverse than the other teams,’’ Coleman said. “Victory Christian, Idabel and Heritage Hall — to an extent — are all strong in the same events. They will take points away from each other. We can score in every event we’re in which is a big advantage for the team trophy.’’
Coleman would like to see the Lady Longhorns score in the 80s, which should be good enough to win in a tightly-packed field
Coleman said the relays — 400 and 800 (Tess Sumner, Lakin Hackett, Anna Burns and Andrews), the 1,600 (Sumner, Hackett, Burns or Emma Smith and Addison Pecha) and 3,200 (Smith, Kiera Deterding, Lauren Nelson and Pecha) — will be the key because it’s double points. All four have times that are among the top six in the state.
Pecha is among the state leaders in both the 800 (2:24.88) and 1,600 (5:39.0).
“She’s figured out she’s really good,’’ Coleman said.
Kendyl Dally is in the 3,200. Nelson is in the 1,600.
Hackett, Kendall Nance and Addison Wilczek are all capable of reaching the finals of the 100 hurdles, which would give Chisholm at least six points and maybe more. The state meet scores the top eight. Coleman said seventh- and eighth-place points have been vital in the school’s recent successes at state.
Jessi McDowell is among the state leaders in the shot (35-11) and discus (112-8).Freshman Beluah Joubert can score in both events as well as Coleman with Samantha Grimes being another in the shot.
“If we can 15 or more points in those events, it would be big,’’ Coleman said.
Alice Watkins has gone 16-3¾ in the long jump. While Andrews didn’t qualify, CHS will still have two vaulters in Abigail Hinrichs (7-6) and Lily Eckert (8-0) who have among the state’s best heights.
Coleman said the state meet is a season within itself and all that matters are places and not times and distances.
“I don’t worry about that,’’ he said. “You don’t want to put pressure on a kid to do a certain thing. just want them to compete the best they can. That’s all you can ask them. They normally do it.’’
That philosophy has worked well for Coleman, who has 32 state championships to his credit as a track, cross country and football coach.
“I’ve been lucky,’’ he said.
Coleman said he expects the boys “to do well”, especially in the relays — 400 (Titus Prince, Braden Flanagan, Brandon Taylor and Louis Schmelz), 800 (Flanagan, Taylor, Kellen Epps and Schmelz), 1,600 (Prince, Schmelz, Flanagan and Epps) and 3,200 (Elijah Pounds, Karsen Hennigh, Hayden Harmon and Epps).
“I think we can get in the top eight if we perform like I think we can,’’ he said.
Other boys qualifiers are Schmelz, 100; Epps, 400; Hennigh, 1,600 and 3,200; Pounds, 1,600; Harmon, 3,200; Aiden Burd, high jump; Ryken Burrell, pole vault; and Issac Sutton, discus.
Ardmore, being a north-south instead of a east-west track, is unique. Coleman said that could be an advantage for distance runners since they are used to running against the wind.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, which could create another challenge since only a few of the meets have been in the heat.
“Being able to hydrate will be very important,’’ Coleman said.
Coleman said both teams are well-rested. He added some of his athletes “have had the best workouts I’ve ever seen for a kid, which says a lot.’’
