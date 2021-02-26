Chisholm’s girls used a 14-0 blitz to open the game to beat rival Alva 46-27 in a Class 3A Area I Region A-B winners bracket semifinal.
The Lady Longhorns will face Chandler, a 38-35 winner over Perry, in the regional winners bracket finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crossings Christian in Oklahoma City. Alva plays host to Crossings Christian in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday.
Courtney Petersen had 16 points to lead the CHS attack while Gracie Holder had 14. Chloe Durkee led the Ladybugs with 14.
Chisholm followed the first quarter spurt by outscoring Alva 14-8 in the second period to lead 28-8 at halftime.
“We came out with a lot of intensity,” said Chisholm coach Tana Gragg. “We have faced some adversity this week, but we have grown and matured a lot and that will pay off down the road.”
Grace Winter, Chisholm’s 6-1 junior center, missed the game after having a tonsillectomy.
ALVA 59,
CHISHOLM 42 (B)
Alva used a balanced attack and a strong defense to beat Chisholm, 59-42 in a Class 3A Regional winners bracket game at Chisholm.
The Goldbugs had three players in double figures — Charlie Shelite with 20, Austin Reed with 14 and Kyler Penco with 14. Parker Warnock had 25 for the Longhorns, but he was the lone CHS player in double figures.
Alva took the lead with a 14-8 second quarter spurt to go up 26-20. They kept adding to the lead in the second half.
Shelite had 10 points in the second quarter alone. Reed closed out with eight points in the fourth quarter.
“Alva shot the ball really well,’’ said Longhorns assistant Colton Childers. “They got a lot of points in transition off of our turnovers and that was the difference in the game.’’
Chisholm will play OCS at 8 p.m. Friday in an elimination game at Crossings Christian. Alva will play host Crossings Christian at 8 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship.
“That was a rough loss, but we’ll be after it tomorrow,’’ Childers said.
PIONEER 57,
SEILING 48 (B)
Kolby Vestal (20) and Ayden Iverson (15) combined for 35 points as Pioneer upset Seiling, 57-48 in a Class A Area I losers bracket quarterfinal at the Stride Bank Center Thursday.
The Mustangs put the game away with a 17-8 fourth quarter spurt, led by seven points from Cal Dennett and six from Vestal. The turning point, though, PHS coach Mike Deckman said, came when Marcellus Owens blocked a three-point shot at the end of the third period that would have tied the game.
“That was huge,” Deckman said. “They were owning us in the third quarter, but then we put Marcellus in and he made some real good defensive plays. He gave us some juice. We just made plays the whole fourth quarter. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Pioneer, 15-10, has upset 18-4 Woodland and 19-4 Seiling the past two playoff games.
“That shows that won-loss records don’t indicate how good you are,” Deckman said. “I would rather be 15-10 and playing. It’s just nice to still be alive.”
Pioneer will face Texhoma, a 59-54 winner over Thomas, at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will advance to the losers bracket finals Saturday against the loser of winners bracket finals between Arapaho-Butler and Calumet.
RIVERFIELD 64,
COV-DOUGLAS 53
CLEVELAND — Riverfield Day School ended Covington-Douglas’ season at 20-4 by beating the Wildcats, 64-53 in an Class A Area II losers quarterfinal Thursday.
Wildcat star Glorie Houmba, nursing a hamstring injury, left the game in the third period. He returned only to foul out. Riverfield outscored the Wildcats, 26-18 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Parker Smith had 18 points to lead the Wildcats, followed by Weston Carl with 15 and Houmba with 10.
Garber’s girls and boys will be going for state tournament berths Friday at Cleveland.
The Lady Wolverines face Vanoss at 6 while the Wolverines meet Regent Prep at 8.
ARNETT 46, DRUMMOND 35 (G)
WOODWARD — Arnett used a late run to eliminate Drummond, 46-35 from the Class B playoffs in an Area I losers bracket quarterfinal Thursday.
Drummond, who was in the area for the first time since 1989, finishes the season with an 18-5 record.
BEAVER 50,
OKEENE 44 (G)
WOODWARD —Madison Schmidt had 15 points, but Beaver still eliminated the Lady Whippets, 50-44 in an Class B Area I losers bracket semifinal.
The Dusters held off an Okeene fourth quarter charge (15-12) to advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. losers bracket semifinal against Arnett.
