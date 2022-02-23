Pride will be on line for Chisholm’s girls and boys Friday in elimination games at the Class 3A Area I Region A-B at Perry.
Both teams will be facing Sperry — the girls at 4 and the boys at 5:30.
The combatants fell into the losers bracket with losses in the district tournaments last week.
Chisholm’s girls (8-16) fell to Washington, 46-34 while Sperry (9-12) lost to Perry, 54-23.
The Lady Longhorns haven’t lost in the regional losers bracket quarterfinals since 2007.
“We’re playing for pride and the culture that has been set here long before I came here,” said Chisholm coach Tana Gragg. “We need to win not only for ourselves, but those who set the high standards for Chisholm basketball.”
Chisholm’s boys (6-18) lost to Washington, 75-43 last week. Sperry (2-19) fell to Perry, 54-23. The boys haven’t lost in the regional losers bracket semifinals since 2012.
“It’s definitely an opportunity to see if we have some fight in us, if we’re going to battle to give our seniors another chance to play,” said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “We’ll see how much fight we have in us without a doubt. We’ll see what the guys have in them.”
Gragg said the matchup with Sperry will be “a good matchup.”
“They have some guards who can shoot it and a post girl who has good length,” she said. “We will need to show up and play better defense and take care of the ball better than we did last week.”
The Lady Longhorns had 28 turnovers against Washington, which were turned into 20 points.
“The key is going to be taking care of the ball,” Gragg said. “That’s been the case all season. If you don’t have the ball, you can’t score. If we get good looks, I think we can score, but you have to take care of the ball.”
Grace Winter led the CHS attack with 13 points against Washington.
Hibler said the Longhorns match up well against Sperry, who does have a little more size.
“We match up well against them across the board,” he said. “It’s a matter of working on things that work against their defenses (2-1-1 zone).”
But most of all, Hibler wants to see more effort than the Longhorns showed against the Warriors. Web Buller led Chisholm with 12 points.
“We just didn’t have the effort we needed to have,” he said. “They scored too many times in transition. That’s an effort thing. It takes nothing to get back on defense. Defense is effort and hustle. I don’t know if being out of school for two days or a long bus trip had something to do with it, but we didn’t have the push we needed effort wise.”
Greg and Hibler both agreed the OSSAA setting back the games a day won’t affect their teams.
“Hopefully, we can get in a few extra practices,” Gragg said. “It’s not great, but it’s what we have to do with Oklahoma weather.”
Hibler said the only negative is he woulndn’t get to scout the Hennessey vs. Alva game in Hennessey that night. The Chisholm-Sperry winner will play the loser at 8 p.m. at Perry on Saturday night.
“It will give us another day to prepare, which is good,” Hibler said.
The girls winner will face the Alva-Lindsay loser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Perry.
