PERRY — Alice Watkins scored 13 points as Chisholm outlasted Cascia Hall, 34-31, in a Class 3A regional losers bracket semifinal Thursday.
The Lady Longhorns, 11-15, will play Perry, a 56-27 winner over Blackwell, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a berth in next week’s Area Tournament at the Stride Bank Center.
Chisholm was able to make the most of a 12-4 first period lead to hold off the Commandos.
“It was just a gritty win,’’ said Chisholm coach Ally Seng. “It wasn’t pretty. We were both mentally and physically tired from last night (54-45 loss to Luther), but we made some plays at the end and Alice Watkins made some big free throws.’’
Seng said she challenged her team to overcome the challenge of having to play an afternoon game after an evening loss.
“I told them to embrace it and they did,’’ Seng said. “It was a great win. I’m excited for the girls.”
Chisholm lost to Perry, 51-28, on Jan. 10.
“It’s a one-game season now,’’ Seng said. “Both teams have changed since we have played them last. We are playing our best basketball now. We’re excited about a chance to go to Area.’’
CHISHOLM 40, PERRY 35 (B)
PERRY — Aiden Burd scored 13 points to lead Chisholm’s boys past Perry in a 3A regional losers bracket semifinal.
The Longhorns, down 6-4 after the first period, got things going in the second period with a 17-10 spurt to go up 21-16 at halftime.
“We played OK,’’ said CHS coach Cole Hibler. “We didn’t shoot it particularly well, but we played well enough to win and that’s all that matters.’’
Chisholm, 13-13, will play Cascia Hall, a 57-33 winner over Blackwell, in the losers bracket finals at 3 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the Area tournament.
DRUMMOND 54,
VELMA-ALMA 44 (B)
SHAWNEE — The Bulldogs raced off to a 19-9 first quarter lead and didn’t look back in making the area losers bracket finals for the first time since 2014, coach Brady Kokojan’s senior year.
Drummond, 23-7, will play Vanoss, a 70-66 loser to Okarche in the winners bracket finals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Colten Dillingham led a balanced attack with 20 points, followed by Caden Ehardt with 11 and Braylen Peters with 10.
“It was a group effort,’’ Kokojan said. “We had a lot of people make big shots for us and play good defense. We knew they were very big and physical and we had to match that. We rebounded well and were physical.
“It was important we got off to a good start. It gives the kids confidence that they can do this.’’
Drummond lost to Vanoss, 59-41, in the regional winners bracket finals last week.
Kokojan said the Bulldogs have the advantage of coming off two wins in the losers bracket instead of a loss.
“We’re excited about it,’’ he said.
The Bulldogs lost on a buzzer beater to Pond Creek-Hunter in the 2014 losers bracket finals to be denied a state tournament berth.
“We hope it’s different this time,’’ Kokojan said.
ARAPAHO-BUTLER 49,
OKEENE 28 (G)
SHAWNEE — Arapaho-Butler’s girls used a strong defense to beat Okeene in the Area II losers bracket semifinals. A-B led 17-7 after the first period and 22-10 at halftime.
“We just couldn’t make shots,’’ said Okeene coach Patrick Penner. “The defense did their job. Arapaho-Butler is so long. It makes it tough to score.’’
KayLyn Aldrich and Ryan Duke led Okeene with eight points.
Okeene’s defense made adjustments after A-B made three treys in the first period, Penner said.
Okeene’s senior class made Area all four years. They finished with a 21-6 season record.
“We had a good season,’’ Penner said.
ARNETT 66, DOVER 49 (G)
WOODWARD — Karlee Harviston and Katelyn Harviston both scored 16 points but it wasn’t enough for Dover’s girls who were eliminated in a Class B Area losers bracket semifinal by Arnett, 66-49.
The Lady Wildcats had quarter leads of 16-12, 32-27 and 48-41 before delivering the KO blow with an 18-8 fourth quarter spurt.
“They were a good team,’’ Dover coach Matt Peck said. “Their speed and their getting to the rim got us in trouble.’’
The Lady Longhorns were in the area for the first time since 2009 with an all-underclassmen lineup — two juniors and three sophomores.
“It was a fun season,’’ Peck said. “We learned a lot this season.’’
LOMEGA 77, LEEDEY 75 (G)
WOODWARD — Lomega’s girls (27-2) outscored Leedey, 9-7 in the overtime period to win the Class B Area I championship Friday. The Lady Raiders have qualified for state for five straight years.
Chloe Meier hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Lomega a 76-75 lead. The Lady Raiders added another free throw with 2.2 seconds left.
WATONGA 73, HINTON 45 (G)
HINTON — Aubrey Bridges had 18 and Natalie Walker 20 as Watonga’s girls stayed alive with a win in a Class 2A losers bracket regional. The Lady Eagles will face Hobart at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional losers bracket finals.
