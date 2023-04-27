Times have changed again for the 3A bi-district baseball tournament between Chisholm and Frederick.

The games will be played at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday in the best two-out-of-three series at Piedmont High School. If a third game is necessary, it would be played at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s been a roller coaster,’’ said Chisholm coach Riley Thompson.

Thompson said Chisholm’s field — the original site of the tournament — couldn’t be ready until Monday, provided there were no more rainshowers.

