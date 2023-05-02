Chisholm, who survived a tripleheader in winning a district title, faces another challenge Wednesday.
The 20-11 Longhorns face 17-14 Jones at 1:30 p.m. in a 3A regional baseball tournament at Washington.
Jones’ record is misleading, according to CHS coach Riley Thompson, because of a tough schedule.
“They are battle tested,’’ Thompson said. “Their record doesn’t reflect how good they are, but we have a fair shot at it.’’
Bryson Hart (6-2, 4.20 ERA) will be on the mound for Chisholm. Easton John (.489, 35 RBI), Kelson Hamilton (.354, 20 RBI) and Trevor Haws (.361, 27 RBI) are the leading hitters.
“Bryson fills the zone consistently,’’ Thompson said. “If we play good defense behind him, we will have a shot.’’
Jones swept Little Axe, 10-0 and 17-2 at the district tournament.
Chisholm, after losing the first game 6-4, came back to beat Frederick, 20-4 and 14-4 in the second and third games of the day Saturday.
“That was tough,’’ Thompson said. “At the end of the day, I was tired so I can’t imagine how the boys felt.’’
Washington (27-5) and Purcell (16-12) play the first game at 11 a.m. The winners play at 4 p.m. and the losers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday’s games are set for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with the if-game set for 2 p.m. Friday.
