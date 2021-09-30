Chisholm’s elimination game with Bethel at a 3A softball regional at Comanche was suspended by weather Thursday.
The Lady Longhorns were ahead 2-0 in the first inning when the game was stopped by lightening.
Ally Meek and Joley Harris had RBI in the inning. Chisholm ace Macie Andrews struck out three in the top of the first inning.
Chisholm coach Kevin Burns said the tournament could be set back as far back as Monday because of heavy rains in the area.
The Longhorns lost to Bethel, 4-2 in the first round Wednesday but eliminated Jones, 3-2.
