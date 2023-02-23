Chisholm’s girls took No. 6 Luther to the limit before falling to the 20-4 Lady Lions, 54-45 in a Class 3A regional winners bracket semifinal Thursday at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse.
The Lady Longhorns led 24-23 at halftime and 39-36 after three periods before Luther went on a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter. Alice Watkins led Chisholm with 19 points, followed by Trinity Vogt with 10 and Emma Kate Kruska with 10.
Chisholm, 10-15, will face Cascia Hall, a 38-22 winner over Newkirk, at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the losers bracket semifinals at Perry. Luther plays Alva for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Perry.
“They are No. 6 for a reason,’’ said Chisholm coach Ally Seng. “We played really well. The girls played hard and I’m very proud of them.’’
Chisholm’s boys threw a scare into No. 8 Crooked Oak before falling, 76-56. The Rufnex outscored the Longhorns, 24-5 in the fourth quarter.
“They were able to attack the rim and hit some shots,’’ said CHS coach Cole Hibler. “They got to the free throw line a lot (14 in final period) because they were aggressive. I thought we played tough the whole way.’’
Kellen Epps led Chisholm with 17 points while Lucas Easter had 11.
Chisholm, 12-13, will face host Perry — a 47-31 winner over Newkirk — in the losers bracket semifinals.
Crooked Oak will face Alva — a 46-44 winner over Cascia — in the winners bracket finals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
ALVA 47, PERRY 29 (G)
PERRY — Lakin Gaddy (16) and Jaycee Kelln (12) combined for 28 points as the Ladybugs raised their record to 22-3.
ALVA 46, CASCIA HALL 44 (B)
ALVA — Kyler Penco had 24 and Daylon Malone 12 for the 22-3 Goldbugs, who outscored Cascia Hall, 17-11 in the final period.
DOVER 54, TYRONE 39 (G)
WOODWARD — Sisters Karlee (17) and Katelyn (19) Harviston combined for 36 points as Dover eliminated Tyrone in a Class B Area I losers bracket quarterfinal. The Lady Longhorns (23-6) will face Vici, who eliminated Kremlin-Hillsdale 73-57 at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Dover broke the game open with a 19-8 second quarter spurt to take a 33-18 halftime lead.
“We played pretty well,’’ said Dover coach Matt Peck. “We didn’t play exactly like we wanted to in the third quarter (14-10 deficit) but we were still able to pull away.’’
ARNETT 73, KREM-HILLSDALE 57 (G)
WOODWARD — The Lady Broncs led 32-26 at halftime but saw Arnett (25-3) rally by outscoring K-H 22-10 in the third period and 25-15 in the fourth. Aowyn Seek had 15 for the Lady Broncs while Taryn Gray added 14.
‘We had a really good first half, but we fell apart a little bit in the second half,’’ said K-H assistant coach Quentin Wray. “It was a good season. You never want it to end, but it (season) has to end eventually.’’
VICI 61, KREMHILLSDALE 46 (B)
WOODWARD — Vici raced off to early leads of 14-7 and 34-19 in eliminating the 17-11 Broncs from the Class B playoffs. Kremlin-Hillsdale was in the Area for the first time since 2001.
Vici faces Leedey, a 41-29 winner over Timberlake, at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the semfinals.
Landon Schultz had 14 points for K-H while Andrew Wright had 12.
“Anytime you get to the area tournament, it’s been a good season,’’ said Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “We hate to see it end. Vici is a physical, veteran team and they played well. They shot the ball early on real well.’’
DRUMMOND 57, ARA-BUTLER 41 (B)
SHAWNEE — Colten Dillingham (26) and Braylen Peters (12) combined for 38 points as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class Area II losers bracket semifinals Friday against Velma-Alma, 63-59 victor over Southwest Covenant. Tip-off is at 3:30.
Peters was seeing his first action since the beginning of the season. Drummond starter Blake Allen broke his ankle in practice Wednesday but sub Connor Mack picked up the slack, Bulldog coach Brady Kokojan said.
“I’m real proud of them,’’ Kokojan said. “To hold Arapaho-Butler to 41 points is an outstanding defensive effort. Everybody picked up the slack today.’’
OKEENE 50, STERLING 39 (G)
SHAWNEE — Madison Schmidt (16) and Katelyn Penner (12) combined for 28 points as the Lady Whippets moved on to the consolation semifinals at 1:30 p.m. against Arapaho-Butler, a 48-36 winner over Strother.
Okeene raced off to a 10-3 lead and never looked back.
“We had a solid defensive effort,’’ said Okeene coach Patrick Penner. “We had a great rotation on defense, blocked out well and rebounded. We got the lead early and we were able to control the ball and pace.’’
HENNESSEY 51, SAYRE 26 (B)
HENNESSEY — James Sims scored 17 points as the Eagles raised their record to 21-3 in a Class 2A winners bracket semifinal. Hennessey will play Fairview, a 62-51 winner over Hobart at Hinton in the regional winners bracket finals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hinton.
Merritt eliminated Watonga, 62-40 in the losers bracket game despite a 16-point effort from Octavion Brown.
FAIRVIEW 46, HOBART 42 (G)
HINTON — Macy Nightengale (12) and Teagyn Baker (13) combined for 25 points as the 10-14 Lady Jackets upset now 19-5 Lady Bearcats. Fairview outscored Hobart, 17-11 for the final four-point margin in the Class 2A regional winners bracket semifinal.
Fairview will face Merritt, a 50-23 winner over Watonga in the winners bracket finals at 6 p.m.
Sayre eliminated Hennessey, 37-23 in the girls losers bracket quarterfinal at Hennessey.
KINGFISHER 60, JOHN MARSHALL 44 (B)
KINGFISHER — Xavier Ridenour had 22 and Caden Kitchens 12 as the Yellowjackets advanced to the 4A regional winners bracket finals against Inola, which beat Cleveland 76-48. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland.
Kingfisher’s girls completed the sweep of the Bears, 70-28. They will face Inola at 6 p.m. Saturday in the winners bracket finals at Cleveland. Inola beat Oologah-Talala, 49-29.
