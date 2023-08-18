Chisholm’s defense will be tested in a home scrimmage with Mooreland’s triple option Friday. The middle schools will go at 6, followed by the varsities at 7.
“It will challenge us to be disciplined and do our assignments,” said Chisholm coach Kimes Gilbert. “They will be looking to get our guys out of our assignments. We’re excited to go against a different team.”
Gilbert said the Longhorns have “looked good’’ so far in practice in his second year as the head coach. The players and coaches know what to expect better.
“The biggest thing we want to see is us being physical and playing hard,” Gilbert said. “If we can do those things, everything else will take care of itself.”
Running back Braden Flanagan, receiver Jackson Caddell and linebackers Ethan John and Braden Tennell have stood out in practice so far, Gilbert said.
Kelson Hamilton and Graydon Waisinger both have done “some good things” in their quarterback battle. Gilbert said the scrimmage will allow coaches to evaluate both against opposition. Both should get an equal amount of snaps.
Garber hosts
multi-team scrimmage
Host Garber, Pioneer and Waukomis will be a part of a six-team scrimmage at Warren Dell Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
Copan, Davenport and Regent Prep will be joining the Wolverines, Mustangs and Chiefs. The field will be divided in half with two teams taking five plays apiece on offense against a defense.
“It will be fun seeing different defenses and offenses,” said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. “That’s going to be good for the boys, especially playing in zero week (Aug. 25 at Shattuck). It’s going to be good to hit someone with a different-color jersey.”
Overstreet his goals will be “just to get better.”
“We’re going to be working on the little things,” he said. “Our young players will make mistakes, but that’s how you learn.”
Overstreet has been pleased with the early practices, noting his team “is hungry and wanting to get better. I’m just pleased with everything they have been doing.”
Senior defensive end-guard Jordan Peace has “been a great leader for us so far,” Overstreet said.
Garber coach Koy Hughes said his experienced team is “super excited.”
“We want to see how the young kids compete and hit somebody,” he said. “We’ll have some good teams there. It’s been a lot of fun so far. We have a lot of experience back, so we have just been going over the little things instead of having to re-learn everything.”
Running backs Carson and Mark Bishop, fullback/tight end/linebacker Treven Blaser, guard Jackson Wiebling and wide receiver/defensive back Domingo Ramirez have all stood out in practice so far.
“We’re ready to go,” Hughes said.
Waukomis’ Rustin Donaldson says his team “is ready to hit somebody else … we’re tired of hitting each other.”
“It’s going to be a good test for us with all those good teams there,” he said.
Donaldson said his goal is “to get a lot of good reps” and see where the Chiefs are in his second year as head coach.
“Last year, there were a bunch of unknowns because I hadn’t seen us go against anybody else,” he said. “There are bound to be some surprises, so we’ll see what happens. I think we have picked up a bunch of things and are getting better at handling our responsibilities. We’re more fine-tuning stuff and looking at our depth.”
Donaldson said it’s different to gauge how far his team is “because you can really look good going against your twos … that’s why it’s important to go against good teams.”
Middle linebacker Bip Altamirano, quarterback Kino Richards and lineman Landon Coffey have stood out so far.
“It’s going to be fast and furious with all the rotations, so getting a bunch of different looks will be good for us.”
