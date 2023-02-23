NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s girls and boys will be counting on the home court advantage as underdogs when they host Luther and Crooked Oak respectively in Class 3A winners bracket semifinal games Thursday.
The Lady Longhorns, 10-14, must deal with a 19-4 Luther team that is ranked No. 6 in the state and has won 11 of its last 12.
The Longhorns, 12-12, must deal with a 21-2 Crooked Oak team that has won 10 straight and has a 2,000-plus-point career scorer in senior Tymier Adkins-Freeman.
“We have had great crowds all year,” said Lady Longhorns coach Ally Seng. “Being in our backyard is a huge advantage, but at the end of the day it’s still a basketball game. You have to do things well on the court. The momentum, though, that it gives you can help.”
“Out student section has really been good this year,” said Longhorns coach Cole Hibler. “It has been an advantage.”
Chisholm’s girls beat Blackwell, 44-33 in the playoffs last week which Seng said was a “great win.”
“The girls have been getting better,” Seng said. “You want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the season. It’s been rewarding to see the girls’ hard work pay off.”
Seng said ball security will be the key for CHS.
“If we do that, we have a chance,” she said. “Luther is a really good team. We’ll do our best and give everything we got.”
Adkins-Freeman is joined by two 6-5 starters inside. Hibler acknowledges a size disadvantage.
“If we can come out and compete and work our tail ends off on the defensive end and make some shots, we’ll be OK,” Hibler said. “It’s just a matter of going out and doing it.”
The Longhorns showed some character in a 32-30 overtime win over Blackwell last week at district, Hibler said. The Maroons had sent the game into overtime at the buzzer.
“You could see the air come out of our kids,” Hibler said, “but they stuck to the grind and found a way to win. Good teams find a way to a win. Our kids found a way to win and that’s encouraging.”
The winners advance to Saturday’s regional finals at Perry — the girls the Alva/Perry winner and the boys the Alva/Cascia Hall winner. The losers drop to the losers bracket Friday at Perry — the girls against the Newkirk-Cascia Hall loser at 1:30 and the boys against the Newkirk-Perry loser at 3.
In other 3A, 2A and 4A regionals in the area:
3A
Alva girls (21-3) at Perry (17-7), 6 — The visiting Ladybugs have won 11 straight, including a 46-11 rout of Newkirk at district. Perry has won nine straight, including a 45-32 win over Cascia Hall at district. Alva has beaten the Lady Maroons twice, 43-16 and 50-27.
Alva boys (21-3) vs. Cascia Hall, 7:30 — The Goldbugs have won 10 straight, including a 66-37 rout of Newkirk at district. Cascia Hall has won eight of its last 10, including a 87-39 rout of Perry at district.
2A
Sayre girls (13-11) at Hennessey (7-16), Losers bracket, 1:30 p.m. — Sayre has lost three of its last four, including a 45-22 loss to Merritt at district. Hennessey has lost 13 straight, including a 72-33 loss to Watonga at district.
Sayre boys (15-9) at Hennessey (20-3), Winners bracket, 7:30 — The homestanding Eagles have won nine straight, including a 72-33 win over Watonga at district. Sayre beat Merritt at district, 62-50.
Watonga girls (13-9) vs. Merritt (22-1) at Hennessey, 6 p.m. — Merritt hasn’t lost since falling to Canute, 42-41 in the season opener.
Merritt boys (10-13) vs. Watonga (8-14) at Hennessey, Losers bracket, 3:30 — Merritt has lost four of its last six. Watonga has lost four straight.
Fairview girls (9-14) vs. Hobart (19-4) 6 p.m. Winners bracket at Hinton — Fairview is coming off a 42-24 win over Crescent. Hobart routed Hinton 65-46 at district.
Fairview boys (12-8) vs. Hobart (18-5), 7:30 p.m. Winners bracket at Hinton — Fairview has won five of its last six, including a 64-41 win over Crescent at district. Hobart has won six straight, including a 61-52 win over Hinton at district.
4A
John Marshall girls (12-11) at Kingfisher (20-3), 6 p.m., Winners bracket — The visiting Lady Bears beat Bridge Creek, 44-36 at district. Kingfisher, who went to the state tournament last season, has won nine of its last 10. It had a bye at district.
John Marshall boys (13-0) at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m., Winners bracket — The Bears beat Bridge Creek, 60-45 at district. The two-time defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets have won 15 of their last 16.
