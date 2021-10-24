Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Chisholm’s cross country teams competed at the regional championship on Saturday, placing second as a team in the boys race and fourth in the girls race at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Both teams qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top seven of the event. Freshman Owen Clark led the Longhorns with a time of 19:10.44, which placed him 10th overall. Sophomore Malachi Hisey finished three spots behind Clark with a time of 19:21.50.
Chisholm’s top six runners each finished in the top 26.
The Lady Longhorns were led by freshman Lauren Nelson with a time of 14:31.03 (22nd overall). The Lady Longhorns’ top five finished with a time of 14:49.53. Alva won the regional with a total team time of 1:11.03, but Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Kaylie Washko took the top individual spot with a time of 11:56.88.
The Enid cross country team ran at Mohawk Park in Tulsa on Saturday and finished 13th in the girls race and 15th in the boys race.
Junior Sarah Bonebrake finished the 5K in 24:16.26, and was the Pacers’ highest finisher at 78th. Sophomore Lauren Simpson finished one spot behind with a time of 24:22.58. Senior Johnathan Ylitalo led the Plainsmen with a time of 19:32.31, and finished 80th overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.