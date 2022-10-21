Enid News & Eagle
Chisholm broke an 18-game losing streak Friday night with a 7-0 District 2A-1 win over Blackwell at Longhorn Community Stadium.
Gunnar Holder scored on a 24-yard run in the second period, and Raugen Niswander added the extra point.
The Longhorn defense made that score stand up, holding the Maroons to just 145 total yards, and only 36 on the ground.
“The kids played great,” said Chisholm coach Kimes Gilbert, who won his first game with the Longhorns. “All the credit goes to the kids. The assistant coaches did a great job.
“The kids work hard. I’m proud of the way they battled.”
The Longhorns lost another score to a penalty, when a Holder scoring pass to Nick Barker was negated.
Braden Flanagan was the workhorse for Chisholm, rushing for 123 of the Longhorns’ 185 yards on the ground.
Chisholm, 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district, will aim for win No. 2 next week at home against Perry.
PIONEER 70,
DRUMRIGHT 20
Caden Humphries ran for 311 yards and six touchdowns as Pioneer beat Drumright. Humphries’ scoring runs covered 7, 45, 65, 27, 29 and 40 yards, as the Mustangs ran for 404 yards in the game.
Rowdy Hoy, Jacob Munholand and Christian Morrow also ran for touchdowns for Pioneer.
Pioneer, 4-3 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at Yale next week.
CHEROKEE 58,
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 6
CHEROKEE — Kai McHenry ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Cherokee beat Kremlin-Hillsdale 58-6 in a District B-2 matchup.
The game ended at halftime on the mercy rule.
McHenry, who ran for 119 yards, scored on runs of 38, 3 and 30 yards. He also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Sanborn.
Also running for touchdowns were Zack Hellar, 4 yards; Kolby Roberts, 22 yards; and Clayton Roach, 36 yards.
Tony Macias scored the Chiefs’ final touchdown, recovering a fumble in the end zone.
Maddox Myers ran 65 yards for Kremlin-Hillsdale’s only points.
Cherokee, 3-5 overall and 2-1 in district, will be at Pond Creek-Hunter next week. The Broncs, 1-7 and 0-3, will be at home against Oklahoma Bible Academy.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 48, WAUKOMIS 0
WAUKOMIS — Four players scored touchdowns as Covington-Douglas beat Waukomis 48-0 in District B-3.
Kade Griffin caught a pair of long touchdown passes, 51 yards from Ford Smith and 60 yards from Camden Thayer.
Smith also threw a 54-yard scoring pass to Drake Daugherty.
Gavin Hooten scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards, while Jayc Hooten scored on a 9-yard run.
Thayer closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a 70-yard fumble return.
The Wildcats, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at Seiling next week. The Chiefs, 3-5 and 0-3, will be at home against Southwest Covenant.
FAIRVIEW 41, TEXHOMA 6
TEXHOMA — Jax Bernard ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more as Fairview, ranked No. 3 in Class A, rolled again 41-6 over Texhoma.
Bernard scored on runs of 3 and 35 yards, and threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Austin Houk, 16 yards to Reed Martens and 9 yards to Isiah Burroughs.
Blake Perez ran for 123 yards and a touchdown
Fairview, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district, will be at home against Burns Flat-Dill City next week.
TIMBERLAKE 58,
BOISE CITY 8
BOISE CITY — Merric Judd scored five touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams as Timberlake beat Boise City 58-8 in a District C-1 game.
Judd scored on a 6-yard run and a 75-yard reception from Avery Wallace. He also scored a fumble return, an interception and an 82-yard punt return.
Wallace also scored on an 11-yard run and threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Carter Sands.
Timberlake, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district, will be at home against Sharon-Mutual next week.
KINGFISHER 21, McLOUD 14
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger scored a late touchdown to give Kingfisher a 21-14 win over McLoud in District 3A-1.
Sternberger’s 70-yard scoring jaunt with 3:32 left in the game was the difference for the Yellowjackets.
Sternberger also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Evans, and Cade Cooper scored on a 10-yard run.
Kingfisher, 5-3 overall and 3-2 in district, will be at home against North Rock Creek next week.
TYRONE 52, DCLA 6
TYRONE — Tyrone kept Deer Creek-Lamont winless, beating the Eagles 52-6 in a District C-1 game.
Dawson Scott scored DCLA’s only points on a 51-yard run in the second quarter. He ended game with 74 yards rushing and another 48 passing.
DCLA, 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district, will be at Waynoka next week.
SEILING 52,
OKEENE 6
OKEENE — Seiling beat Okeene 52-6 in a District B-3 game.
Okeene’s only touchdown came on a 4-yard run by William Karbs in the second period.
Seiling, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at home against Covington-Douglas next week. The Whippets, 4-4 and 1-2, will be at Canton.
HENNESSEY 50,
ALVA 40
HENNESSEY — Titan Hix set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns as Hennessey outlasted Alva 50-40 in a District 2A-1 matchup.
Hix ran for 232 yards and threw for another 190. His touchdown runs covered 5, 1, 1, 1, 45, 1 and 58 yards.
Alva’s Daylon Malone, threw four touchdowns and ran for another. Malone’s TD tosses went for 16 yards to Weston Tucker, 54 and 19 yards to Phillip Randall and 68 yards to Drew Glass. Malone’s scoring run was 11 yards.
Hennessey improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district. The Eagles will be at home against Millwood next week. Alva, 3-5 and 2-3, will be at home against Oklahoma Christian.
