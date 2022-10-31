With a lot on the line this past weekend, a handful of gridiron stars shined for their teams in big moments.
In a 54-44 win over Pond Creek-Hunter, Cherokee quarterback Kai McHenry got it done on the ground and air. McHenry completed five of seven passes for 11 yards and two scores. McHenry also ran for 296 yards and six scores.
Both passing touchdowns were caught by Kolby Richards. Richards caught four passes for 100 yards and the two scores.
Pond Creek-Hunter QB Ethan Ensminger completed 14 of 19 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown and ran for 55 yards and another score.
Wide receiver Kaden Craig caught five of those passes for 144 yards and two scores, while Ashton Banks caught three passes for 124 yards and two scores. Banks ran for 91 yards and another score.
In a 51-6 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale, OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun completed eight of his 12 passes for 150 yards and three scores. Boydstun ran for 13 yards and another score.
In a 45-14 win over Southmoore, Enid running back Luke Rauh ran for 153 yards and four scores, going over 1,500 yards on the season in the process.
Wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught nine passes for 129 yards and become the first Enid receiver to have more than 100 catches in a season.
In a 58-22 loss to Millwood, Hennessey wide receiver Seth Simunek caught seven passes for 165 and a score. Simunek is 82 yards away from going over 1,000 on the season and has scored 11 times.
In a 46-0 win over Sharon Mutual, Timberlake running back Merric Judd ran for 91 yards and three scores. Judd caught three passes for 63 yards and two more scores. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries continued his pursuit of a 2,000-yard season in the Mustangs’ 50-0 win over Yale. Humphries ran for 340 yards and five scores and caught an 84-yard touchdown. Humphries also had a sack on defense.
Three Fairview players had biggames in the Yellowjackets’ 44-15 win over Afton. Wide receiver Reed Martens caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Wide reciever Isaiah Burris caught seven passes for 116 yards and two scores, while running back Blake Perez ran for 129 yards on 16 carries and scored twice.
