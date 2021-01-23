Cherokee Strip Conference
Friday's scores
BOYS
Timberlake 53, Medford 50
DCLA 57, Lomega JV 22
Lomega 60, Cherokee 18
Ringwood 65, Kremlin-Hillsdale 38
GIRLS
Medford 31, DCLA 14
Lomega 87, Ringwood 3
Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31
Saturday's Games
BOYS
7th Place: 11:20 a.m. - Lomega JV vs. Medford
5th Place: 2 p.m. - DCLA vs. Timberlake
3rd Place: 4:40 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Championship: 7:20 p.m. - Lomega vs. Ringwood
GIRLS
7th Place: Kremlin-Hillsdale JV vs. DCLA
5th Place: Cherokee JV vs. Medford
3rd Place: Ringwood vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Championship: Lomega vs. Cherokee
