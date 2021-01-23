Cherokee Strip Conference 

Friday's scores

BOYS

Timberlake 53, Medford 50

DCLA 57, Lomega JV 22

Lomega 60, Cherokee 18

Ringwood 65, Kremlin-Hillsdale 38

GIRLS

Medford 31, DCLA 14

Lomega 87, Ringwood 3

Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 31

Saturday's Games

BOYS

7th Place: 11:20 a.m. - Lomega JV vs. Medford

5th Place: 2 p.m. - DCLA vs. Timberlake

3rd Place: 4:40 p.m. - Cherokee vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

Championship: 7:20 p.m. - Lomega vs. Ringwood

GIRLS

7th Place: Kremlin-Hillsdale JV vs. DCLA

5th Place: Cherokee JV vs. Medford

3rd Place: Ringwood vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale

Championship: Lomega vs. Cherokee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you