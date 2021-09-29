Cherokee Strip softball

2021

All-conference team

Champion: Kremlin-Hillsdale

Most Valuable Player: Taryn Rhodes, Kremlin-Hillsdale

Pitcher of the Year: Karis Stewart, Kremlin-Hillsdale

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Kaiden Spidell, Medford

Coach of the Year: Brad Hawkins, Kremlin-Hillsdale

All-Conference Selections:

Ringwood: Alondra Salas, Kyanne Randolph, Larynn Shaffer

Kremlin-Hillsdale: Ty Neal, Taryn Smith, Brenli Parker, Morgan Hayes

Cherokee: Madysen Ryel, Lexi Williams

Okeene/Aline-Cleo: Hannah Nease, Peyton Rauch, Keely Hussey, Katelyn Penner, Alexus Naugle

Timberlake: Henslee Powell, Kayla Cotton, Kilynn Gaff

Oklahoma Bible Academy: Cooper Cayot, Conley Cayot, Leah Titus

Waynoka: Rylee Sample, Makinze Smith

Medford: Brooklyn Cink

Honorable Mention:

Cherokee: Kinsey Roberts

Medford: Gracie Keller

Okeene/Aline-Cleo: Lauren Luckie, Madison Munden

Ringwood: Hadley Bohlen, Katelin Simons

Timberlake: Kinlie Judd, Rylee Hutchison

OBA: Stella Stanley

Kremlin Hillsdale: Macy Davis, Jayden Gerhard

Waynoka: Kennedy Zook

