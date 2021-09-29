Cherokee Strip softball
2021
All-conference team
Champion: Kremlin-Hillsdale
Most Valuable Player: Taryn Rhodes, Kremlin-Hillsdale
Pitcher of the Year: Karis Stewart, Kremlin-Hillsdale
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Kaiden Spidell, Medford
Coach of the Year: Brad Hawkins, Kremlin-Hillsdale
All-Conference Selections:
Ringwood: Alondra Salas, Kyanne Randolph, Larynn Shaffer
Kremlin-Hillsdale: Ty Neal, Taryn Smith, Brenli Parker, Morgan Hayes
Cherokee: Madysen Ryel, Lexi Williams
Okeene/Aline-Cleo: Hannah Nease, Peyton Rauch, Keely Hussey, Katelyn Penner, Alexus Naugle
Timberlake: Henslee Powell, Kayla Cotton, Kilynn Gaff
Oklahoma Bible Academy: Cooper Cayot, Conley Cayot, Leah Titus
Waynoka: Rylee Sample, Makinze Smith
Medford: Brooklyn Cink
Honorable Mention:
Cherokee: Kinsey Roberts
Medford: Gracie Keller
Okeene/Aline-Cleo: Lauren Luckie, Madison Munden
Ringwood: Hadley Bohlen, Katelin Simons
Timberlake: Kinlie Judd, Rylee Hutchison
OBA: Stella Stanley
Kremlin Hillsdale: Macy Davis, Jayden Gerhard
Waynoka: Kennedy Zook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.