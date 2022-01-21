WAUKOMIS — Top-seeded Lomega girls and boys breezed to first-round victories at the Cherokee Strip Basketball Tournament at the Pioneer High School Gym Thursday.
The Lady Raiders got 27 points from Darcy Roberts, 23 from Abby Swart and 19 from Monse Rivera in routing No. 8 seed Deer Creek-Lamont, 90-26.
Lomega raced out to a 35-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Madelyn McReynolds had 16 for the Lady Eagles in a losing cause.
The Lady Raiders face Ringwood at 3:20 p.m. Friday. DCLA plays Burlington at 10 a.m.
Lomega’s boys had to outcome a slow start before putting down Medford, 63-19.
The Raiders didn’t make their first field goal until Daxon Duffy scored with 19.5 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the Cardinals lead to 8-4. Lomega used a 22-4 second quarter blitz to go up 26-12 at halftime.
Owen Duffy was the lone Raider in double figures with 11, six of which came in the second quarter. Caden Keller had 10 in a losing cause.
The Raiders will face Cherokee at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Medford will meet Kremlin-Hillsdale at 2 p.m.
CHEROKEE 43, MEDFORD 22 (GIRLS)
Gracie Leslie had nine of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter to lead Cherokee’s girls past Medford, 43-22. The Lady Chiefs broke way with a 12-2 third quarter spurt to take a 33-13 lead. Brooklyn Cink had 11 for the Lady Cardinals.
Cherokee will face Kremlin-Hillsdale at 6 p.m. Friday. Medford faces Timberlake at 12:40.
CHEROKEE 48, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 36 (BOYS)
Jayden Petersen scored 13 points to lead Cherokee’s boys over Kremlin-Hillsdale, 48-36 in the third straight game between the two teams. Petersen had five points in a 16-9 Chiefs run in the third period which broke open a tight game (18-15 Cherokee) after halftime. Harris Keithly had 12 points on four treys for the Broncs while Landon Schultz had 11.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 60, TIMBERLAKE 24 (GIRLS)
Taryn Gray (10) and Taryn Rhodes (14) combined for 24 points as Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls beat Timberlake, 60-24. The Lady Broncs raced out to a 19-3 first quarter lead and did not look. back. Killeen Gaff led Timberlake with nine points.
TIMBERLAKE 56, BURLINGTON 24 (BOYS)
J.J. Pippin (18) and Merric Judd (14) combined for 32 points as Timberlake’s boys breezed past Burlington, 56-24. Pippin had 10 points in the first period to propel the Tigers to a 20-7 lead. Ky Smith led the Elks with nine points.
Timberlake will face Ringwood at 7:20 p.m. Friday. Burlington plays DCLA at 11:20 a.m.
RINGWOOD 40, BURLINGTON 24 (GIRLS)
Enslie Crawford scored 12 points to lead Ringwood’s girls past Burlington, 40-24. The Lady Devils started to separate after a 18-7 second period spurt gave them a 29-14 halftime lead. Teddie Hooker led the Lady Elks with 10 points.
RINGWOOD 64, DCLA 51 (BOYS)
Easton Crawford scored 23 points to lead Ringwood’s boys past Deer Creek-Lamont, 64-51. He was joined in double figures by Tanner Greb with 16 and Cody Conaway with 12.
Paladin Compala led DCLA with 18, followed by Caleb Webster with 13 and Tobyn Snow with 12. The Red Devils used a 27-17 third quarter surge to turn a 23-17 halftime lead into a 50-34 advantage.
Girls Bracket
Thursday’s results
Lomega 90, DCLA 26
Ringwood 40, Burlington 24
Cherokee 43, Medford 22
Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Timberlake 24
Friday’s games
10 a.m. — DCLA vs. Burlington
12:40 — Medford vs. Timberlake
3:20 — Lomega vs. Ringwood
6 — Cherokee vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
Boys Bracket
Thursday’s games
Lomega 63, Medford 19
Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 36
Ringwood 64, DCLA 51
Timberlake 56, Burlington 24
Friday’s games
11:20 a.m. — DCLA vs. Burlington
2 — Medford vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale
4:40 — Lomega vs. Cherokee
7:20 — Ringwood vs. Timberlake
