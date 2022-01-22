WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Lake Lyon scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as Cherokee’s boys upset top-seeded Lomega, 41-40 in the semifinals of the Cherokee Strip Conference basketball tournament at Pioneer High School Friday.
Lyon had nine points in the fourth period as the Chiefs held off a late Lomega rally. The Raiders scored on a layup with six seconds left but did not have any timeouts left and Cherokee was able to run out the clock.
“We’ll take it,’’ said Cherokee coach Matt Guffy. “Lake played super and we were able to hung on.’’
Brooks Uhlenhake led Lomega with 14 points.
The Chiefs will play Timberlake, a 55-35 winner over Ringwood,at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the finals.
Defending champion Lomega used a 29-3 first quarter run to rout Ringwood, 80-23 in a girls semifinal at the Cherokee Strip Conference basketball tournament at Pioneer High School Friday.
Abby Swart had 29, Darcy Roberts 18 and Syndi Walker 14 for the Lady Raiders, who will face Kremlin-Hillsdale, a 47-42 winner over Cherokee,for the title at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Swart had 17 of her points in the third quarter. Lomega had quarter leads of 29-3, 49-14 and 75-18. Martha Martinez and Abi Tate led Ringwood with five points apiece.
KREM-HILLSDALE 47, CHEROKEE 42 (GIRLS)
Ty Neal had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lady Broncs into the finals. Kremlin-Hillsdale outscored Cherokee, 13-7 in the final period. Taryn Rhodes had 10 points for K-H. Grace Leslie led the Lady Chiefs with 19 points. Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught said his team was steady throughout the game.
TIMBERLAKE 55, RINGWOOD 35 (BOYS)
The Tigers had three players in double figures — Avery Wallace (17), J.J. Pippin (15) and Merric Judd (11) to reach the championship game, They raced out to a 14-5 first quarter lead and didn’t look back. Easton Crawford and Jaxon Meyer had 11 and 10 points for Ringwood.
DCLA 30, BURLINGTON 25 (GIRLS)
Madelyn McReynolds scored 19 points to lead Deer Creek-Lamont’s girls past Burlington, 30-25 in a consolation girls semifinal. She scored eight points in a 13-7 third period spurt that gave the Lady Eagles a 27-17 lead. Teddie Hooker and Mylee Sims led the Lady Elks with eight points.
MEDFORD 51, TIMBERLAKE 36 (GIRLS)
Brooklyn Cink’s 27 points powered Medford’s girls past Timberlake 51-36 in a consolation semifinal. The Lady Cardinals blew the game open with a 16-3 second quarter spurt to go up 33-12. Kayla Cotton led the Lady Tigers with 13 points. Medford faces DCLA in the consolation finals at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Timberlake plays Burlington for seventh at 10 a.m.
DCLA 58, BURLINGTON 51 (BOYS)
DCLA’s boys had three in double figures — Caleb Webster (20), Paladin Compala (15) and Gavin Wallace (10) in beating Burlington, 58-51 in a consolation semifinal. Ky Smith had 19 and Weston Allen 17 in a losing cause,
KREM-HILLSDALE 60, MEDFORD 43 (BOYS)
Landon Schultz (22) and David Granberg (21) combined for 43 points as Kremlin-Hillsdale downed Medford, 61-43 in a boys consolation semifinal. Caden Keller had 17 and Isaiah Keller 10 for the Cardinals. The Broncs will face DCLA at 2 p.m. for fifth. Burlington and Medford play for seventh at 11:20 a.m.
