Giant killer Cherokee pulled off its third straight upset in beating No. 2 seed Timberlake, 42-30 to win the boys’ Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament Saturday at Pioneer. The Chiefs beat the No. 4 (Kremlin-Hillsdale), No. 1 (Lomega) and No. 2 seeds on their way to their first title since 2019.
Tournament MVP Darcy Roberts scored 17 points to lead Lomega past Kremlin-Hillsdale, 61-26 Saturday for the Lady Raiders’ seventh straight Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament championship.
In the boys final, the Chiefs, down 19-16 at halftime, opened the second half with a 12-1 spurt to go up 26-20 and kept the lead the remainder of the game. They ended the game on a 7-1 run for the final 12-point margin, their largest lead of the game.
“I’m super proud of our kids,’’ said Cherokee coach Matt Guffy. “They busted their butts the last three days and did everything we asked of them. They were mentally prepared and were ready.’’
Duffy contributed the defense for the second half turnaround.
“We didn’t let them get much penetration off the dribble drive,’’ he said. “The stops helped give us momentum. Good defense leads to good offense. Our shot selection was great and we passed the ball around well. It was a team victory.’’
Cherokee senior Lake Lyon was named the tournament’s MVP. He was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Gabe Wyatt, J.J. Pippin and Merric Judd of Timberlake and Blake Snowden and Brooks Uhlenhake of Lomega.
Lyon missed most of the football season with a knee injury.
“I’m super proud of him,’’ Guffy said of Lyon. “He overcame so much adversity. He was playing hurt. He could have easily decided not to play, but he has a big heart and he wanted to be a part of the team. I couldn’t ask for a better player.’’
Wyatt had 10 points to lead the Chiefs. Judd led the Tigers with nine points.
In the girls final, Roberts was joined in double figures by Syndi Walker with 11 and Monse Rivera with 10. Aowyn Seek led Kremlin-Hillsdale with nine.
“It never gets old,’’ said Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen. “We had a couple of girls that were out this week and we had to play a lot of young girls who haven’t played that much in the varsity games, but they all played well. Rivera, Chloe Meier and Kate Myers all stepped up.’’
The Lady Broncs led only once (2-0) but were able to stay close early. Roberts took charge after Taryn Gray cut the Lomega lead to 20-16 late in the first half. Roberts scored five points in a closing 7-0 Lady Raider run that put Lomega up 27-16 at halftime. A 9-0 run early in the second half made it 36-19.
“Darcy really had a good game,’’ Lewallen said. “She attacked the basket well and got to the rim. We were able to make some jump shots in that big stretch. Defensively we played really well … about as well as we have played in the last year or two.’’
Roberts was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Syndi Walker and Abby Swart, Grace Leslie of Cherokee and Gray and Taryn Rhodes of Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Boys 3rd place
LOMEGA 70, RINGWOOD 50
Lomega had four players in double figures in defeating Ringwood 70-50 in the boys’ third-place game. Kelby Ott led the Raiders with 18 points, followed by Blake Snowden with 17, Owen Duffy with 12 and Jonah Pendergraft with 11. Lomega raced to a 24-14 first quarter lead and didn’t let up. Rowdy Schmidt led Ringwood with 15.
Girls 3rd place
CHEROKEE 50, RINGWOOD 34
Grace Leslie had 17 points and Riley Hensley added 15 as Cherokee beat Ringwood, 50-34 in the girls’ third-place game. The Lady Chiefs took a 27-13 halftime lead with a 17-4 second period spurt behind 11 points from Leslie and ended all doubt with a 13-4 fourth quarter run. Ensile Crawford had 12 for Ringwood.
Boys 5th place
KREM-HILLSDALE 47, DCLA 36
Andrew Wright (19) and David Granberg (14) combined for 33 points to lift Kremlin-Hillsdale past Deer Creek-Lamont, 47-36 in the boys’ consolation finals. Wright connected on five three-pointers. Paladin Compala had 18 for the Eagles.
Girls 5th place
MEDFORD 37, DCLA 20
Kaiden Spidell had 15 and Brooklyn Cink added 12 as Medford defeated Deer Creek-Lamont, 37-20 in the girls’ consolation finals. Medford raced out to a 9-0 lead and didn’t look bad. Madelyn McReynolds led DCLA with nine points.
Boys 7th place
MEDFORD 36, BURLINGTON 33
Zach Hancock’s 15 points propelled Medford past Burlington, 36-33 in the boys’ seventh-place game. The Cardinals outscored the Elks, 14-1 from the free throw line. Ky Smith had 19 for Burlington.
Girls 7th place
TIMBERLAKE 45, BURLINGTON 36
Timberlake had three players in double figures — Kayla Cotton (12), Natalee Green (11) and Kinlie Judd (10) — in beating Burlington, 45-36 in the girls’ seventh-place game. Teddie Hooker had 16 and Savannah Granados 11 for Burlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.