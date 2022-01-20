The Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament returns on Thursday at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center for its 36th installment, featuring two eight-team fields from schools across Northwest Oklahoma.
The defending Class B state champion Lomega Lady Raiders are the top seed and will be looking for a repeat of last season’s conference title. The Lady Raiders will tip the tournament off at 10 a.m. against DCLA.
The boys team will follow them at 11:20 a.m.
Lomega was scheduled to play DCLA less than a week ago, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Lady Raiders are a tough team to beat again this season, having knocked off Class B No. 8 Arnett, Class 2A No. 2 Amber-Pocasset and 4A No. 4 Weatherford.
Kremlin-Hillsdale (11-3), Burlington (8-9), Ringwood (6-7) and Cherokee (6-6) appear to have the best shot at slowing Lomega down.
Still, the Lady Raiders have played and defeated all of those teams aside from Ringwood, who they haven’t played yet.
Lomega is the top seed in the boys bracket as well, entering with a 10-5 record. Still, Cherokee (7-5), Kremlin-Hillsdale (7-7), Ringwood (8-5) and Timberlake (6-5) will also be vying for the first place trophy.
Lomega has already defeated Kremlin-Hillsdale and Cherokee this season, but hasn’t faced Timberlake or Ringwood yet.
