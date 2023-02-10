It’s said defense never goes on a slump in basketball.
Such was the case Friday at the Class A Area IV District 7 basketball tournament at Oklahoma Bible Academy on Friday.
The Trojan boys were only 13 of 42 from the field (four of 20 at halftime) but made up for it on the other end as Cherokee was only six of 35 from the field in falling to OBA, 37-19.
Cherokee’s girls shot only 23.7% from the field (11 of 46) but Woodland was only seven of 39 and committed 19 turnovers in falling to the Lady Chiefs, 42-22.
OBA’s boys, now 8-14, will face top seed Woodland (15-7) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the district championship. Cherokee, 17-7, will face OBA (19-2) for the girls championship at 6. Both the winner and loser will advance to the regional tournament Thursday at Cherokee.
OBA 37, CHEROKEE 19 (B)
The Chiefs took an 8-6 lead after a basket by Jayden Petersen with 6:22 left in the first half but OBA answered with a 19-0 run. Cherokee didn’t score again until Kolby Roberts made a basket to make it 25-10 with 1:05 left in the third period.
“We started off sluggish but our defense held us for a bit,’’ said Trojans coach Trey Johnson. “We then had an opportunity to go on a run ourselves. Our offensive output was off, but that’s why we emphasized the defensive end of the game.’’
Brant Owens and Jakob Colby both had 10 points for the Trojans. Roberts led Cherokee with nine. OBA scored seven unanswered points at the end of the half to go up 13-8 at intermission.
“Brant got us going,’’ Johnson said. “We were able to hit some timely shots. Brant, Caleb (Mendoza) and Jud (Cheatham) all hit big threes. We made shots when it mattered.’’
Cherokee was only three of 15 from the field in the first half.
“It was just our 2-3 zone,’’ Johnson said. “We struggled to find the shooter early but we made the right adjustment and found him.’’
Johnson expects a tough game with Woodland, but said if his team plays good defense it will always have a chance.
“We want to win, but this (win over Cherokee) takes some pressure off,’’ he said. “It extends our season another week.’’
CHEROKEE 42, WOODLAND 22
Abby Guffy’s 21 points were enough for a sometimes struggling Cherokee offense. Guffy was four of 10 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
“Abby doesn’t like to lose,’’ said Cherokee coach Kristen Pruett. “She is a competitor.’’
Guffy is coming off ACL surgery in the off season. Teammate Riley Hensley was playing with a torn ACL.
“I’m awfully proud of both of them,’’ Pruett said.
Cherokee never trailed in the game and took control of the game with a 15-2 second quarter spurt. The Lady Chiefs used a 20-0 run to go from a tight 9-6 game with 6:11 left in the first half to a commanding 29-6 advantage after a three-pointer by Carson Schanbacher with 2:53 left in the third period.
“We got off to a slow start but we finally settled down and played well,’’ Pruett said. “I always tell my kids if you hook it up on defense, the offense will come,
“A lot of that was just them working hard on their press and moving and working as a unit.’’
Kyla Masters had 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
Pruett said beating OBA (19-2) on its home court will be a challenge.
“We will have to play well,’’ she said. “They all shoot the ball well and play good defense. We will have to come out and take care of the ball.’’
