Oklahoma Bible Academy (6-2) picked up two wins in a doubleheader against Chouteau-Mazie (8-0) and Liberty (13-2) on Saturday in Mounds and went nine innings between the two games before giving up its first hit.
Jett Cheatham threw a no-hitter in the first game against Chouteau-Mazie and Bodie Boydstun went four innings without giving up a hit against Liberty in the second. Both pitchers are considered to be the one-two punch of the Trojans’ pitching rotation.
Cheatham threw 62 pitches in five innings and had 11 strikeouts. The Trojans broke the game open in the first inning when they scored two runs on a wild pitch. The Trojans were leading 8-0 going into the final inning with Cheatham needing three outs to secure the perfect game. Cheatham struck out two and forced a pop-up to end the game.
Still, OBA head coach James Cheatham believes the team wouldn’t have had the game they had without having a clean game fielding the ball.
“They threw really well and we played really good defense behind them,” James Cheatham said after the game. “We talk a lot about playing clean baseball and not having to make hero plays. We’ve just got to get the ones they hit right at us.”
James Cheatham said that not playing hero ball and trying to take care of the simple things has been an important point of discussion for this team so far this season.
“When you throw strikes and field the easy ones ... things tend to work out for you” James Cheatham said. “And there’s really nothing special in having that many innings of no scoring, it’s just playing good baseball.”
Boydstun earned the win against Liberty and didn’t give up a hit until the Tigers landed a single in the fifth inning. He threw 12 strikeouts and allowed no earned runs. The Tigers got another single on their final at bat but were unable to cut into what was a 13-2 deficit going into the final inning.
Cole Davis and Lawson Morgan had two hits each and both had an RBI.
OBA will have the week off next week for spring break before it goes to Cimarron on Mar. 22.
