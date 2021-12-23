ENID, Okla. — It’s been 14 years since a chance encounter led former Enid Plainsman Scott Fischabar on a 12-year career in the Irish American Football League (IAFL).
Fischabar never sought out a career playing football overseas or anywhere else. In 2007 he was in Belfast, Northern Ireland studying for a Ph.D., when a stranger noticed Fischabar’s American accent and asked if he’d every played football before.
He was invited to a practice for the Belfast Trojans, a newly-formed team that was preparing for his inaugural season.
At 26-years old, living several thousand miles away from home and his family, Fischabar decided to give it a shot.
“It was interesting,” Fischabar said. “I guess there’s a knowledge of the game that you have growing up in the states versus people who picked it up when they were 18.
“Most of the people I was playing with over there knew about it from watching the NFL on television, but never having playing it before,” he said. “They would’ve played Gaelic or rugby, but they never played American football before.”
Fischabar’s assistance was often needed in his first few practices to help the other players learn the rules and strategy of football. The team played in the IAFL, which was the largest football league in Ireland, and hosts amateur teams across a variety of divisions.
When Fischabar first started out the league his team practiced once a week and didn’t practice at all during the season.
He played the first few seasons at wide receiver, but when the team’s free safety went down with an injury, “Fish” volunteered to change positions and he never went back.
Despite this, he credited the coaches for their understanding of the game, which he said eventually led to an increase in competition over the next 12 seasons.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, Fischabar’s was honored with an induction into the Belfast Trojans’ Hall of Fame as one of the team’s founding members.
Fischabar was unable to attend the event, because he was back in Enid visiting his family for the holidays.
In a post on the team’s Facebook page from the day of the induction, Fischabar is described as, “An excellent free safety with great range in coverage due to his ability to read the game, coupled with his height and long arms. Always underestimated by people that didn’t know him because of his slight frame, Scott could hit as hard as just about anyone to ever play for the Trojans.”
The Trojans won five titles, known as Shamrock Bowls, during his career.
“We were going from getting beaten up week in and week out and then sort of decided collectively that we can continue to do this … or we can actually be serious about this,” Fischabar said. “That paid dividends and that showed results and the next year we won the Shamrock Bowl.”
His last Shamrock Bowl came in 2019, when he chose to retire from football for good.
Fischabar still lives in Belfast, where he has been running a company that does software development and data analytics.
Despite having never traveled overseas before studying abroad, Fischabar has been enjoying his time in Northern Ireland alongside his wife and two children.
“It’s really a great place to live and the people are super friendly,” he said. “It kind of reminds me of being in Oklahoma. Northern Ireland is very rural outside of two big cities, so sort of similar to here right?”
