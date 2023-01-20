The 2023 Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament finals are set. On the girls side, Lomega will face Cherokee, while on the boys side, Timberlake will face Ringwood in a rematch of Timberlake’s last loss on Dec. 16.
LOMEGA 78, BURLINGTON 22 (Girls)
Lomega led from the tip, leading 26-4 after one quarter and didn’t let Burlington score more than eight points in a quarter. No. 2 in Class B Lomega is now on a four-game winning streak. Burlington’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak.
CHEROKEE 39, KREM-HILLSDALE 29 (Girls)
In the other semifinal, a 15-6 fourth quarter by Cherokee propelled the Chiefs to the championship round after leading 14-13 at halftime. Going into the finals against Lomega, Cherokee has now won four games in a row.
Cherokee was led by Abby Guffy with 15 point.
MEDFORD 48, RINGWOOD 35 (Girls)
After both teams suffered losses on day one, a shot at the fifth-place game was on the line on Friday. Medford held a 22-10 advantage at the half. The win snaps a four-game skid for Medford, while Ringwood is on a four-game skid.
TIMBERLAKE 51, DCLA 26 (Girls)
Timberlake cruised to a win a day after taking its third loss in four games. Timberlake is 3-3 over the Tigers’ last six games. DCLA has lost three of its last four gmaes.
KREM-HILLSDALE 78,
DCLA 28 (Boys)
Kremlin-Hillsdale led 32-19 at halftime and held DCLA to nine second half points. The win for Kremlin-Hillsdale is the third in the last four games.
MEDFORD 47,
CHEROKEE 45 (Boys)
An 18-8 third quarter helped Medford win, despite Cherokee making a 12-7 run in the fourth. The win for Medford snapped a two-game losing streak. Medford is 2-2 over the last four games. Cherokee is now on a four-game skid.
TIMBERLAKE 47, BURLINGTON 30 (Boys)
Timberlake, the 15th-ranked team in Class B, led Burlington, 23-11 at the half and didn’t allow more than 10 points in a quarter. The win is the 10th in a row for The Tigers — the last time Timberlake lost was on Dec. 16 to Ringwood, 47-40. The Tigers will try to avenge that loss in the championship round Saturday.
RINGWOOD 57,
LOMEGA 50 (Boys)
Ringwood held a 34-25 lead at halftime over the team it last lost to on Jan. 17. What awaits the Red Devils next is a rematch with Timberlake. Ringwood had won four of its last six games.
Saturday’s schedule — Girls, 10 a.m., 7th, Ringwood vs. DCLA; 5th, 12:40, Timberlake vs. Medford; 3rd, 3:20, Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Burlington; Championship — 6 p.m., Lomega vs. Cherokee.
Boys, 11:20 a.m., 7th, DCLA vs. Cherokee; 2, 5th, Medford vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale; 4:40, 3rd, Burlington vs. Lomega; 7:20, Championship, Timberlake vs. Ringwood
