ENID, Okla. — It’s safe to say Oklahoma Bible Academy is ahead of where it was a year ago as far as spring football is concerned.
The Trojans went through spring practice not knowing they would apply to be an eight-man football independent that fall and have injuries reduce the number of players available.
OBA is using the two weeks for spring practice as a refresher in anticipating in playing in District B-2 with Cherokee, Garber, Pond Creek-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Ringwood this fall.
“We’re just learning the terminology again,” said Trojans coach Chris Cayot. “It’s not like we have had years and years of knowledge. These kids have done a good job of getting back out on the field, bouncing around, throwing the ball around and just playing again.”
The Trojans are going in helmets and shorts and walking through the techniques of blocking and tackling. With 15 out, “we’re not going to be smashing into each other,” Cayot said. OSSAA rules prohibit two contact practices on back-to-back days.
“We’re more worried about being in the right places,” Cayot said. “We’re walking everything through getting the formations and schemes back in our minds.”
The numbers should be up in the fall. Incoming freshmen can’t go through spring with the varsity and Cayot thinks a few more upperclassmen will come out.
The Trojans return six starters in quarterback-linebacker Bodie Boydstun, running back-defensive back Jud Cheatham, tight end-defensive end Jake Colby, center-linebacker Harrison Crow, wide receiver-cornerback Harry Nunez and guard-linebacker Holden Caldwell.
“We feel pretty good where we’re at,” Cayot said.
The Trojans specifically are looking for a lineman, a guard and some depth in the secondary.
“We got a lot of young guys who are capable of stepping in,” he said.
OBA was 9-1 as an independent in a transition season a year ago, and Cayot sees more progress in making the move from 11-man to 8-man.
“Part of the advantage is OBA is a pretty rigorous academic school,” he said. “These kids have been challenged. They know how to learn things. Most of them are motivated to learn football stuff. They like to line up right and make plays and stuff … we’re extremely blessed in that sense.”
The Trojans will have two practices this week and will have four next week before sending players out to summer vacations. The weight room will be open and while the Trojans won’t be going to a team camp, they will be participating in a passing league for the first time in Cayot’s tenure (Covington-Douglas June 20, June 23 and June 27).
“That’s obviously going to be a challenge for us,” Cayot said. “I’ve done seven-on-seven, but this is different. We’re just looking forward to going over there and throwing the ball.”
Boydstun, Cheatham, Colby and Nunez were part of an offense that averaged 48.5 points per game. OBA’s lone loss was to Regent Prep, 67-22 the third game of the season.
“We’ll use Bodie a lot,” Cayot said. “We got guys who can catch it, too.”
Boydstun “did a really good job transitioning” to 8-man, Cayot said.
“The transition was the hardest on him,” Cayot said. “He had done a good job in 11-man reading the defenses and doing the things that we needed him to do. You run the quarterback more in 8-man and he ran really well. We just had a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to having a good year.”
Cayot appreciated last year’s seniors making the sacrifice to forgo a possibility of going to the playoffs to go 8-man in 2021.
The Trojans had to scramble to fill out a schedule late while still learning the 8-man game. Cayot said OBA is ready to play for the playoffs again.
“We’ll be a little more established,” Cayot said. “Once we get to week 6, we’re going to be playing for real. We have a decent chance to get into the playoffs. We’ve got to stay healthy. The smaller the school, the bigger the deal that is.”
OBA has non-district games scheduled with Cornerstone of Topeka, Kan.; Waukomis, Seiling, Southwest Covenant and Yale.
“We’re asking the kids not only to step up athletically, but in leadership roles, too,” Cayot said. “I think we got a group of kids that can do that. We’re going into the summer trying to get faster, bigger and become better athletes. As a coaching staff, we’re more focused to help these guys do that.”
