The campers at the Enid Wrestling Camp Thursday were seeing the future of the Oklahoma State program.
OSU signee Christian Carroll, of Elkhart, Ind., ranked the No. 1 recruit nationally, joined Cowboy assistant Chris Perry in showing the campers a variety of techniques.
“Giving back (to the sport) is 100% what this is all about,” said Carroll, a heavyweight who enrolled at OSU in January. “I’m trying to bring the OSU culture back. That starts right here in not only making OSU No. 1, but getting more (Oklahoma) natives to come together as one where [we’re] not only the best college team but building the best high school, middle school and grade school teams.”
Carroll, according to reports, had first committed to Illinois and then to the University of Pennsylvania (he was ranked No. 1 in his class) before flipping to OSU just before signing day.
He is part of a class that was No. 1 nationally and is determined to bring back the culture that once made OSU the best program in the country.
“There’s no tradition like OSU’s,” he said. “It was always my dream to go there. I was willing to do anything that it takes to get there … Stillwater is the capital of wrestling.”
OSU may be the only Division I power with an arena named after a wrestling coach (Ed Gallagher).
The new recruits, he said, have brought a different culture already after a disappointing 18th-place finish at the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa with only two All-Americans.
“I’m seeing it quickly in the room,” Carroll said. “We’re getting back to being the bad boys again. I think they forgot they are the hunters. Now we are the hunters.”
What Carroll specifically brings is an attitude and personality with leadership skills. There are both vocal leaders and leaders by example, but all are developing the killer instinct.
“We’re coming to beat you up and break you up,” he said. “We’re bringing the bad boy image. We’ll push you off the mat and shake your face off the mat. We’re not only coming to win, but to beat you up.”
Watching the NCAAs was hard, but Carroll said lessons were learned there.
“It only fired me up more to go and change the program,” he said.
Carroll is going to Poland for the Under 20 Worlds later this summer with the confidence of a championship mentality.
“I expect to win it because of my training and having the very best coaches in the world (Perry and two-time Olympic champion John Smith),” he said.
He calls Smith “the best technical [wrestler] on the planet.” Perry, Smith’s nephew, “is my man. He has done everything for me. Without him, I wouldn’t be going to the world championships.”
“It’s not hard to get excited when you have two of the greatest wrestlers of all time in the room,” he said. “It’s an inspiration. We have a legacy of world and Olympic success in winning gold medals.”
Carroll won an Under 20 national championship this spring in Las Vegas, winning his final and semifinals by tech falls. He pinned his first three opponents in the first period.
Freestyle has helped him with his positioning which he translates to the collegiate folk style. It has strengthened his upper body moves and throwing his hips.
“It really helps when you need a good Hail Mary,” he said.
He is not the typical heavyweight style-wise. His goal is to win four national championships.
“I have a really huge arsenal,” Carroll said. “With my speed and aggression and style, my opponents better be ready.”
Carroll, with a cauliflower ear and a muscular body, looks the part. He is also “a little bit crazy,” another must for a champion.
“You’ve got to be different,” he said. “A wrestler can’t be soft. To do three to four workouts a day plus balancing out school and having to cut weight … you have to be a special person to have that kind of mindset.”
His father, Anthony, gave that kind of mindset. Carroll remembers his father having the logo of OSU Cowboy wrestler on his computer all of his life.
“He raised me the right way and beyond,” Carroll said. “I think that mindset made me a great wrestler.”
Anthony was not a wrestler but was a “tough blue collar” guy.
“Coming out of there and being blue collar gives me an edge,” he said. “We were grinders. When I came down to Stillwater, it prepared me mentally to scrap.”
Carroll started wrestling when he was 2. He quit for a while but resumed when he was 5. He started liking Perry after watching him beat an Indiana University wrestler in the finals.
Enrolling early has been beneficial.
“It’s like day and night,” he said. “It was almost like a mini-redshirt season. It helped mature me. I love Stillwater.”
Perry has developed a close relationship with him.
He can kid with Carroll.
What about his potential?
“He’s not good enough to beat me yet,” he said with a laugh.
In a more serious manner, Perry said, “Anytime you get the No. 1 recruit in the country, it’s big.”
Enid coach Trent Holland was impressed with Carroll at first sight.
“He can relate to the kids,” Holland said. “He’s going to do great things at OSU. It’s going to be fun seeing him and following him.”
