Pioneer’s Sean Rich is expected to be one of captains this season when the Mustangs hit the gridiron, but over the summer the 6’5 offensive lineman has been busy going to camps in hopes of landing college scholarship offers.
Rich, a rising senior has camped at Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Pittsburg State and Oklahoma Baptist. In addition, Rich competed at the Blue-Gray All-American regional and super regional events.
Camps are often the first and last step in gaining coaches attention. Players can start camping as early as ninth grade in most places, but camps are occasionally open to eighth-grade players.
At recruiting camps like these, players generally run through a number of drills such as a 40-yard dash, long jump, three-cone drill and a shuttle drill. Players then divide into positional groups and go through workouts in their groups relating to their position.
Offensive linemen, like Rich, usually practice coming out of their stance and footwork. At the end of the day, offensive and defensive linemen go against each other one-on-one. This is where coaches can best evaluate linemen and is often the highlight of the day.
Rich has been received well at the camps he has been to so far, with coaches giving him positive feedback.
“They’ve all had positive things to say and making comments that make me think they are leaning into offering me,” Rich said. “OU and OSU aren’t as high on me as all the other schools are.”
In early June, Rich received his first offer from Northeastern State.
Rich plans to camp at Southwestern Oklahoma State on July 12, Emporia State on July 21 and Tulsa on July 29 before turning his attention to his senior season at Pioneer.
“I am so hyped to get the pads on and punish people win or lose,” he said. “I have to make the best highlights of my career this season.”
The next step for Rich is to take visits, which come in two kinds: official and unofficial. The biggest difference between the two is that on an official visit, the prospect’s transportation, food and accommodations can paid for by the school.
Rich says his official visits will come after the season as SWOSU and NSU schedule their visits at seasons end.
