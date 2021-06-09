Enid News & Eagle
The 2nd annual Jayden Dobbs & FASST Athletics Camp is coming to Champlin Park June 21-July 2, where boys and girls ages 8-16 from all sports will have the opportunity to improve their speed, agility and conditioning.
Waller Middle School P.E. teacher/athletic coordinator Jayden Dobbs will be running the camp along with the owner of FASST Athletics, Eddie Cumpston. Camps will run every Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and is welcome to anyone in Enid and surrounding areas.
The cost of the camp is $100. Registration will begin before the first camp on June 21 at 11 a.m.
Dobbs plays football for the Dodge City Law (formerly known as the Oklahoma Flying Aces) and is a strength and conditioning coach for the Enid Bruins.
He said this camp aims to help athletes that want to get better, but might not be getting enough individualized attention while practicing with their team.
“The way we’re trying to build it is doing more than what’s expected in this summer,” Dobbs said. “Everyone has summer pride and the other stuff they do, the basics. But we’re going to be able to give kids individual instruction catered towards just them so they’re able to do what’s most efficient for their athletic development, not necessarily the most efficient for their teammates.”
Local businesses donating prizes that will be awarded every day at camp, and a T-shirt will be given out on the final day of camp. Last year during the camp, Dobbs said they held specific days where athletes could bring their friends to train as well.
Dobbs said that the camps will feature guest coaches that include “former collegiate athlete and current professional athletes.”
