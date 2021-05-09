Enid News & Eagle
CHEROKEE — Saturday will be long remembered in Oklahoma Bible Academy track annals.
Clara Caldwell, after finishing fourth in No. 2 singles at the state tennis tournament, made a two-hour bus trip from the Oklahoma City Tennis Center to Cherokee High School to help the Lady Trojans win the 1,600 relay in 4:16.91 at the Class A state meet.
Caldwell arrived about 15 minutes before the race, which was the last event on the girls card. She teamed with Faith Beagley, Zoe Holmes and Cooper Cayot to take the gold and allow the OBA girls to finish fourth in the team competition with 64 points.
“That was pretty tight,” said OBA coach Alan Ford. “I never had that happen before that someone would go more than two hours after doing another sport to run one race. I know it inspired the other girls. It was awesome.”
The Lady Trojans had a storied day before Caldwell’s heroics.
Beagley, Holmes and Cayot had teamed with Jasia Waddell to win the 400-meter relay in 51.75.
“Those were two fun races to watch,” Ford said.
Beagley, running for OBA for the last time, won the 400 meters in a personal best time of 59.95. It was the first time she had run under 61 seconds. She was second in the 200 in 100 in 12.82.
“Faith has a big heart,” Ford said. “She left everything on the track today. You can’t tell it by looking at her, but she is an intense competitor. Those times were awesome. She was right on the heels of the girl (Jade Hazelbaker of Vici, 12.70) who had beaten her all year.”
Cayot was sixth in the 200 in 27.14. Cayot had been playing softball this spring as well.
“In small schools, you have to share athletes,” Ford said. “The athletes make sacrifices to make it happen.”
Jett Cheatham, who led OBA to a district baseball championship, won the boys 100 meters in 11.56. It was his first gold medal at state. He is headed to Friends University to play football.
“Coach (James) Cheatham and I worked closely together to see Jett got to play in as many baseball games and run in as many track meets as he could,” Ford said. “He won all of his 100 races this year. He’s done what he’s done all year.”
Teammate Matthew Smith was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:59.15. The 3,200 relay of Smith, Nick Hawk, Creighton Hofen and Brendon Tubbs were seventh in the 3,200 relay in 9:01.62.
Timberlake’s boys were second to Thomas (119-109) in the team competition. Individual winners were Merric Judd, 800 (2:01.84); Dylan Schlup, 400 (49.20); and J.J. Pippin, 200 (22.55). Pippin, Judd and Schlup combined with Carter Sands to win the 1,600 relay in 3:26.35. Sands, Pippin, Cameron Brewer and Schlup won the 800 relay in 1:32.38.
Other boys area winners were Tate Schuermann, Medford, high jump, 6-6 and Preston Paschall, Burlington, long jump, 23-3¾.
Cherokee’s girls were third with 65 points. Boise City won with 92. The Lady Chiefs had two individual winners — Kynlee Kolb, shot put, 35-4¾ and Abby Guffy, 1,600, 5:44.20.
