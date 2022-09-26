Two rare things happened this past weekend in local gridiron action. A 23 tackle game and not one, but four 200-yard performance by area running backs.
On Friday in a 52-8 win over Garber, Covington-Douglas' Derrek Daugherty had 23 tackles and an interception.
C-D defensive lineman Mason Jordan also had double digit tackles, with 10m including three tackles for loss.
C-D running back Gavin Hooten had another fine game rushing for 143 yards and two scores in the win.
Hooten has 408 yards rushing and eight scores so far this season on the ground. He has also caught four scores this season.
C-D quarterback Ford Smith got his passing total to over 1,000 yards this past weekend. He stands at 1,045 yards and 10 scores this season.
The best rushing performance of the weekend was turned in by Pioneer's Caden Humphries as the Mustangs defeated Velma-Alma, 32-26 to pick up the first win of the season for Pioneer.
Humphries ran for 311 yards and four scores while also making 14 tackles and getting two interceptions.
Enid running back Luke Rauh had his first 200-yard game of the season against Jenks. The senior rushed for 212 yards and two scores in the loss. Rauh has run for 539 yards this season.
Hennessey quarterback Titan Hix continued an impressive freshman campaign, completing 16 of 29 passes for 221 yards and a score, adding 18 more yards on the ground.
Waukomis running back Ricky Woodruff was the key in the Chiefs' 36-26 win over Pond Creek-Hunter to move to 3-1 on the season.
Woodruff ran in five scores on 244 yards Friday in the win. Woodruff has 684 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Enid's Tykie Andrews got over the 500-yard mark for the season with a 64 yard day against Jenks. Andrews also scored twice, bringing his season total to seven in four games.
