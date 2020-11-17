Brian Smith will be seeing a familiar face when his 8-2 Covington-Douglas Wildcats host the 7-3 Depew Hornets in a second-round Class B playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cole Smith (no relation), who played for Smith's Wildcats from 2009-12, will be coaching the Hornets. He played on the last Wildcat team to host a playoff game in 2010.
"It's a neat deal, but it makes me feel old,'' said Brian Smith. "I think the years are starting to add up.''
The Hornets are a "ground and pound'' team known for their balance.
Quarterback Jesse Slape has thrown for 1,307 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions and has run for another 481 yards and nine touchdowns.
Austin Cunningham has rushed for 885 yards and nine scores. Speedster Tavin Hunt has rushed for 587 yards on 72 carries and 11 touchdowns and has caught a team-high 49 passes for 531 yards and 13 scores.
"They are a lot like Yale (a team C-D defeated 60-14 on Oct. 9),'' Smith said. "They have a good offensive line and they are more physical than some of the teams that we have seen this year offensively and defensively. They fly to the football.''
Slape, at 200 pounds, is more of a power runner than most quarterbacks.
"He won't juke you,'' Smith said. "He will run over you. We're going to need to be physical and win the line of scrimmage and take care of the little stuff. We have to tackle well in space and gang tackle. You don't want to try to tackle a 200-pound guy solo.''
The Wildcats, on the strength of their second-place finish in B-7, had an open date last week after falling to Pioneer, 62-42 for the district title Nov. 6. That broke an eight-game winning streak.
Smith had mixed feelings about the week off. It allowed the Wildcats to "get healthy'' after the physical battle with Pioneer, but took C-D out of its routine.
"When you have too much time between games, you sometimes dwell on the negative too much,'' he said. "You want to get back on the field. It is what it is. We're back in game week and we're getting ready to go.''
Pioneer scored 40 points in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game (22-20) after three periods. The Wildcats allowed a season-high 450 yards rushing and hurt themselves with two turnovers inside their 20. Covington-Douglas had a season-high 300 yards passing and 451 yards in total offense.
"We have had a good overall approach over the last seven days of practice,'' Brian Smith said. "I'm not worrying about us having a letdown. The kids' spirits are good. We had a heck of a regular season. We lost to two good teams (No. 1 Class C Timberlake and 7-3 Pioneer). You just hope we learned from our failures as a team.''
Parker Smith has scored 28 touchdowns this season being utilized as a receiver (15 touchdowns), runner (12) and kick returner (one). Weston Carl has thrown for 27 scores and has run for six. Christian Tarango and A.J. Kegin both haves scored 10 touchdowns. James Kroll has five TD receptions.
Covington-Douglas and Depew have not met in the last 50 years in the playoffs. The Hornets are in the playoffs for the seventh straight year. They lost to No. 5 Regent Prep, 47-0 on Oct. 9 and No. 6 Davenport, 56-6 in their two district losses. They fell to Garber, 64-14 on Sept. 11.
The winner faces the Weleetka-Dewar winner next week.
Wolverines visit Davenport
Garber (7-2) goes into Friday's second round matchup with No. 6 Davenport (8-1) feeling confident.
The Wolverines held their own against the Bulldogs in a preseason scrimmage. Davenport came into the season with six straight 12-plus win seasons, including a 14-0 mark in winning the state title in 2015.
"I think that gives us confidence that we can play with them,'' said Garber coach Koy Hughes. "That's important because they have been such a powerhouse. We scrimmaged them pretty even. I think it will come down to turnovers and special teams.''
Davenport is led by quarterback Carson Funk, who has thrown for 1,725 yards and 20 touchdowns and four interceptions and has ran for another 941 yards and 12 TDs.
"Their quarterback throws the ball well and runs the option well,'' Hughes said. "They have a 6-7 tight end (Casey Harrelson, who has caught 41 passes for 865 yards and 15 touchdowns) who spreads the field and can hurt you if you don't cover him.''
Davenport won its first eight games of the season before losing to No. 5-ranked Regent Prep, 62-58 in the last week of the regular season. The Bulldogs have scored 50 or more points in eight games, but have given up 50 or more points three times.
"I could see a similar game they had with Regent Prep,'' Hughes said. "Both teams have high-powered offenses. If we can put up 40 or 50 points, that would be a good night for us. Our defense will need to have its best effort of the season to keep the score down, but if the defense plays well, we will have a good chance to make them earn everything they get.''
Garber is plus-13 in giveaway-takeaway margin.
A win would equal the number of victories Garber had over the past three seasons (8, 4-7, 2-7, 2-9). The Wolverines at one time went through four coaches in four years. Hughes is in his second year.
"We got four to five kids who have started for four years,'' Hughes said. "I think it was a combination of them learning how to win and being hungry. Learning new schemes every year wasn't easy. They had another year in Coach (defensive coordinator Rustin) Donaldson's system. It was tough playing Shattuck, Laverne and Pioneer every year. They took their lumps, but they learned from their mistakes.''
Quarterback T.J. Bennett has thrown for 18 touchdowns and run for 11. Tydonte Chester has 20 touchdowns. Kayleb Darst and David Nagel both have seven touchdown receptions.
"Having T.J. is really big for us,'' Hughes said. "If you put five or six in the box, he can burn you with the pass. If you put six or seven kids back for the pass, he can hurt you with his scrambling. Tydonte has helped set the tone for us.''
Garber and Davenport have never met in the 8-man playoffs.
Every time the Wolverines have won a second round game (1998, 2008 and 2009) in their eight-man history, they went on to win the state championship. Last week's 54-8 win over Foyil broke a five-game first round losing streak in the playoffs.
The Garber-Davenport winner faces the Webbers Falls-Summit Christian winner in the third round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.