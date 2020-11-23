Covington-Douglas opened the season with a 54-48 loss to No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake on Aug. 27.
On Friday, the 9-2 Wildcats will be trying not to have their season end at No. 1-ranked Class B Dewar (10-0) in a third-round playoff game at 7 p.m.
"It's fun,'' said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith. "I love the challenge of preparing for and playing good teams. It's fun to get up for these games.''
The Dragons took over the No. 1 ranking after Shattuck fell to Laverne, 50-16 on Nov. 6.
Dewar has outscored opponents, 546-52 with eight straight mercy rule victories. Its closest games were against Southwest Covenant, 54-16 and Regent Prep, 52-18 in the first two games of the season.
The one positive for Covington-Douglas is the Dragons haven't played in three weeks thanks to byes and Covid 19 forfeits in the playoffs. Dewar received a forfeit from Weleetka last week.
Smith said the Wildcats felt the rust of not playing for two weeks early in a 54-20 win over Depew last week. Covington-Douglas led only 6-0 after the first period, but put the game away with a 28-point second quarter.
"They could be rusty,'' Smith said. "Hopefully, we can take care of that.''
The Wildcats have averaged 51.4 points per game this season behind a balanced attack which has seen Weston Carl throw for 30 touchdowns. Parker Smith has caught 16 of those and has run for 14 more. He has one kickoff return for a score. Christian Tarango and A.J. Kegin both have scored 12 touchdowns.
Dewar quarterback Joey Fowler is a trigger man for an offense that is about 60 percent run and 40 percent pass, Smith said.
Fowler showed both his arm and his legs in a 47-0 regular season-ending win over Quinton (which plays at Pioneer Friday). He had four touchdown passes and scoring runs of 10 and six yards.
"They are very athletic,'' Smith said. "One thing I like about it is that they are not real big. We match up size-wise. They are a lot like us offensively. They do a lot of different things in a lot of different formations. They are a mirror image of us.''
The Dragons go with a no-huddle, hurry up spread-like offense. Fowler runs the option well and has a strong arm.
"They are more quarterback oriented, where we like to get the backs more involved,'' Smith said. "We are different in some ways.''
"Playing Garber, Barnsdall, Pioneer and Timberlake has prepared us for different offenses that we're going to see," Smith said. "This group (Covington-Douglas) has adapted each week.''
Covington-Douglas has been in a number of shootouts this season with the Timberlake loss and a 62-42 loss to Pioneer for the B-7 championship. No one has held the Wildcats under 42 points.
The Wildcats are plus-34 in giveaway-takeaway margin. They have lost only two fumbles.
"If we can somehow force three or four turnovers on them Friday, it would bode well for our chances,'' Smith said.
Smith said his team's tough schedule has prepared them for such games. The Wildcats have a 58-12 win over Medford, which is in the Class C quarterfinals.
"We saw good teams like Southwest Covenant and Pond Creek-Hunter last year and we lost both games,'' coach Smith said. "We want to get over the hump and win a big game like this.''
Covington-Douglas is playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2010 when the Wildcats lost to Shattuck, 20-14 in the Class C semifinals.
"We have had great practices,'' Smith said. "We're happy to be where we are right now and we hope we can still be playing next week. We can rest up a little bit which is what the kids need right now.''
Covington-Douglas has never played Dewar in the postseason. A Covington-Douglas win would give the Wildcats their first 10-win season since 2010.
Covington-Douglas, though, can't afford the slow start it had against Depew.
"We can't afford to go three and out,'' Smith said. "We have to move the chains.''
Smith, though, saw more positives than negatives. The Hornets averaged only 3.5 yards per play and C-D intercepted four passes — two by Kegin, one by Carl and one by Luke Wicker. The Wildcats now have 22 interceptions for the season.
"That's an ungodly number,'' Smith said. "I think that proves we have playmakers. The guys have done a good job putting pressure on the quarterback and we're getting a lot of hats on the ball.''
Kroll had 13 tackles last week.
"His play is off the charts,'' Smith said. "He is doing a good job of getting us lined up correctly and making plays.''
Smith also singled out twins Austin and Mason Jordan in the line, Kegin, Parker Smith, Carl and Tarango. Tristan Griffin "had a big sack'' just before the end of the half.
"We went after the ball and made plays,'' said coach Smith. "The defense set the tone and saved us a little bit.''
Carl had touchdown passes of 14 to Parker Smith, 17 to Christian Tarango and 15 to Luke Wicker. Kegin had scoring runs of 46 and 50 yards while Parker Smith scored from 15 and three yards out.
The Wildcats are "a little banged up'' but coach Smith said they are still relatively healthy.
The winner faces the Balko/Forgan-Tipton winner next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.