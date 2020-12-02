Pioneer, Covington-Douglas and Garber dominated the B-7 All-District and the district’s 8-man All-State selections that were announced Tuesday.
Covington-Douglas’ Parker Smith was named MVP, while Pioneer’s Ty Dennett was named offensive MVP and Jacob Smith defensive MVP in the district individual honors.
Smith was a true multiple threat on offense. The junior helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-3 mark this season with 1,115 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving to go along with 904 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Smith also passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He accounted for 2,197 all-purpose yards.
Senior quarterback Dennett so far this season has rushed for 544 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 9-3 Mustangs, whose season continues Friday in the Class B quarterfinals at Velma-Alma. Dennett has also passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns in Pioneer’s run-heavy offense.
Jacob Smith, a senior linebacker, has racked up 51 tackles this season and has been credited with three quarterback sacks.
Dennett and Jacob Smith also were selected to the 8-man All-State team, which will be coached by Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet.
Joining Dennett, Smith and Overstreet from Pioneer on the 8-man All-State team from B-7 is senior running back Marzell Washington.
Washington leads the Mustangs with 1,005 yards rushing, averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Washington has 12 touchdowns rushing.
Rounding out the district’s all-state selections are a pair of Wildcats — linebacker/tight end James Kroll and quarterback/defensive end Weston Carl — and Garber quarterback TJ Bennett.
Kroll had 132 total tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also had one interception, three pass deflections and four fumble recoveries for Covington-Douglas. Kroll also was named All-District first-team on defense.
Carl had a stellar season passing, completing 68.6% of his passes for 2,506 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Wildcats. Carl’s versatility was also awarded as he was selected first-team on defense at defensive back.
Bennett passed for 1,565 yards and 22 touchdowns, completing 63.1% of his passes this season in helping lead the Wolverines to a 7-3 campaign. But he may have been even more productive rushing the ball as Bennett rushed for a team-leading 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
Bennett also was named All-District first team. He was joined on the first-team offense by teammates Gunner Sharp (offensive line), David Nagel (wide receiver) and Ty Chester (specialist). Garber defensive back Dawson Nagel was first-team defense.
Pioneer’s first-team All-District offensive selections were Caden Humphries (running back) and Sean Rich (offensive line). Dakota Wingo (linebacker), Robert Newburg (defensive line) and Leyton Parker (defensive back) were named first-team on defense.
Covington-Douglas’ first-team selections on offense were Hunter Kegin (offensive line) and Christian Tarrango (wide receiver). In addition to Kroll and Carl on first-team defense for the Wildcats was Tristan Griffin (defensive line).
All-State alternates are Covington-Douglas’ Griffin and Hunter Kegin (OL) and Garber’s Sharp and Kayleb Darst (LB/TE).
Second team All-District selections included:
Offense
Covington-Douglas: RB AJ Kegin and OL Peyton Mitchell; Garber: Darst and specialist Sean Martin; Pioneer: Washington.
Defense
Covington-Douglas: Austin Jordan (DL), Luke Wicker (DB) and Mason Jordan (specialist); Garber: Jayton Martin (DL), Holt Nease (DB) and Lukas Stienert (specialist); Pioneer: Rowdy Hoy (LB), Rafael Torres (DL) and Dayton Thrower (specialist).
Honorable Mention
Covington-Douglas: Cameron Smith; Garber: Devin Dalton and Carson Schovanec; Pioneer: Brandon De La Torre; Roque De La Torre and Eric Alatorre.
