Covington-Douglas and Timberlake will square up for the 14th time in the history of the two programs and Thursday is expected to be another dogfight.
Timberlake has won two straight and four of the last five in the series, but none of those wins came easily. All four of its wins came in one-possession games including a 54-48 thriller last season at Timberlake. The Tigers won in a game that swung back and forth until the last moment.
Covington-Douglas came storming back late in the fourth quarter of the game and recovered an onside kick that gave them a chance to take the lead on the final possession. The Wildcats made it all the way to the Tigers two-yard line before being stopped on fourth down.
“It’s always a fun game,” Covington-Douglas head coach Brian Smith said. “It’s just one of those games where you don’t sleep very much because you’re worried about all the little things.
The close losses have been a sign that the Wildcats are getting better, and that they can compete with the Tigers year-in and year-out. Even with the recent close losses, Smith said his team won’t be coming into the game with revenge on its mind.
“Rematch or payback really isn’t the word there, they beat us, we had some slip-ups, they had some slip-ups, but the mindset is we feel like we can compete with them,” he said. “We didn’t get it done last year, but it was a moral victory, I guess. We gave them all we had and made them work for every eighth inch they got. It’s a good, clean first-game rivalry … our kids play hard and their kids play hard, but I don’t feel like there’s any animosity between the two teams.”
The Wildcats enter the game with a new starting quarterback, senior Parker Smith. Parker, Brian Smith’s son, played a variety of positions last season, totaling 904 yards rushing and 1,115 yards receiving. He also took some snaps at quarterback last season, throwing for 175 yards.
Parker was in a quarterback battle with his brother Ford Smith over the summer.
“He’s very athletic,” Brian said about Parker. “He’s played a lot of positions and of course he understands the offense. He does a nice job of running the ball, but also he throws the ball better than I think people would give him credit for.
He was gonna play quarterback some anyway, but with Timberlake I’d hate to throw a young freshmen to the wolves there. It’d be different if our season started a little different but playing Timberlake is obviously a tough task for anyone.”
Timberlake will have its own reasons for being motivated for the game. It went undefeated last season before falling in the Class C title game to Tyrone, but will be returning its two top playmakers. Running back J.J. Pippen returns after rushing for 1,140 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior. He was named the MVP of District C-3.
He’ll be joined by senior quarterback Ethan Jenlink who threw for 1,800 yards during his junior season.
“We’re going to have to do the best we can to slow Pippin down,” Brian Smith said. “I don’t know if you can ever stop him, I don’t know if you can ever slow him down. We’re gonna try to get hats on the ball, obviously you’re not gonna bring Pippin down one on one very many times and be successful.”
The Wildcats will be without starting split end-defensive back Christian Tarango, who is out with a shoulder injury.
Timberlake holds a 9-4 lead in the series.
Kremlin-Hillsdale hosts DCLA for season opener
Kremlin-Hillsdale will take on Class C Deer Creek-Lamont in its season opener in a game that was canceled last season due to COVID-19.
DCLA missed its first two games of the season due to the pandemic, leaving the Broncs to scramble for a last-minute replacement. Both teams will be looking for a momentum-building win on Thursday having won three games last season.
The Broncs finished fifth in District B-2 last season and have been on a slow rise over the past three seasons. Junior quarterback Maddox Myers will enter his second full season, having thrown for 800 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
The Eagles come into the season coming off a 3-6 season under first year head coach Justin Schanbacher. They return four players with starting experience, and will be without senior quarterback Paladin Compala, who will miss the entire season due to a torn ACL.
Ben Lowery will be the team’s main ballcarrier this season as a sophomore.
Kremlin-Hillsdale leads the all-time series 21-17.
