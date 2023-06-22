{p class=”p1”}Covington-Douglas will be hosting nine other eight-man teams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the first of three 5-on-5 passing league competitions.{p class=”p1”}The Wildcats will be joined by Garber, Timberlake, Pond Creek-Hunter, Okeene, Ringwood, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Pioneer, Waukomis and Kremlin-Hillsdale.{p class=”p1”}Five different fields will be used. Each team will play four 30-minute games.{p class=”p1”}The other competitions will be June 26 and June 29.
