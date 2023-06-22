COVINGTON, Okla. — Covington-Douglas will host nine other eight-man teams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, for the first of three 5-on-5 passing league competitions.

The Wildcats will be joined by Garber, Timberlake, Pond Creek-Hunter, Okeene, Ringwood, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Pioneer, Waukomis and Kremlin-Hillsdale.

Five different fields will be used. Each team will play four 30-minute games.

The other competitions will be June 26 and June 29.

