COVINGTON, Okla. — Covington-Douglas will host nine other eight-man teams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, for the first of three 5-on-5 passing league competitions.
The Wildcats will be joined by Garber, Timberlake, Pond Creek-Hunter, Okeene, Ringwood, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Pioneer, Waukomis and Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Five different fields will be used. Each team will play four 30-minute games.
The other competitions will be June 26 and June 29.
