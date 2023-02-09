OBA's Emma Butler signed to continue her volleyball career at Sterling College during a ceremony on Thursday at OBA.
Butler is the first OBA volleyball player to go to the next level on scholarship since 2015, and the only Enid-area senior volleyball player so far this season to continue to college.
"It's a relief," butler said of signing with Sterling. "It's a big deal for me and very eye=opening that I made it this far."
Butler had an offer from Oklahoma Wesleyan and heard from a coach at Bethel just this week.
"It was too late," she said.
Butler, a setter, played 30 matches this season for the Trojans. She averaged 24.9assists per match), 9.4 digs per match and 6.2 aces per match this season.
She was also named to All-Tournament teams at the Red Carpet Rendezvous and Verdigris Invitational.
"Important is an understatement," OBA coach Randy Roth said of Butler the last two seasons. "Vital is probably a better word. We were wondering what we were going to do when our last setter graduated, Emma is very different than her predecessor, but she just took over the team and made it hers."
Butler plans to study business and accounting.
