Kingfisher’s Tristun Burnham knew it was going to be his day at the Meadowlake Junior Open — a stop on the South Central Junior PGA Tour — Wednesday when he birdied the first two holes.
That would give him the momentum to shoot a three-under-par 68 to win the Boys 16-18 division by five shots over defending champion Dawson Branstetter, who shot a two-over par 73.
Burnham’s 20-foot birdie putt on No. 2 was his big moment.
“It always feels good to win,” he said. “When you get hot, you can go low. That birdie on No. 2 was big. Going into the rest of the round, I just tried to keep going lower. I decided to be aggressive and go as low as I could.”
Burnham had birdies on Nos. 1,2, 4, 6, 12 and 13.
He almost drove the green on No. 1 and was able to get up and down for the birdie. He hit his approach to within 6 inches of the hole on No. 12.
On the par five Nos. 4 and 6, he came close to reaching the green in two and was able to get up and down for the birdies.
“I putted pretty well and hit a lot of greens,” he said. “I didn’t have any expectations today. I haven’t been able to practice a lot with all the rain, but I came out here and swung freely and made putts.”
Burnham was sixth in the state 3A tournament in leading Kingfisher to a second-place team finish. He had a 74 in winning the recent K-101 Tournament in Woodward.
He had a double bogey five on No. 15 when he hit his tee shot over the green.
“I didn’t hit the right club,” Burnham said.
Burnham, who will play in the All-State dual next month, has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State.
“It’s a little bit far from home, but it’s a good opportunity,” he said. “I like the coaching, it’s a great area. Chickasaw Point is our home course and it’s a great place to practice and get better and get to the level I want to be.”
Branstetter had a birdie on No. 10 when he hit his tee shot down the middle. He hit his approach on the green and two-putted for the birdie. He had bogeys on Nos. 1, 3 and 14.
“It wasn’t my best,” he said. “I had a lot of three-putts. My driver was good, but my approach shots could have been closer. My goal was to shoot under par and I didn’t meet it. It was as simple as that.”
Myles Harrison of Kingfisher tied for third with a 78. Gabe Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter tied for sixth with an 81.
Brooklyn Bowman of Jenks won the girls 16-18 division with an 84, shooting a 41 on the front and a 43 on the back. Mooreland’s Evelyn Sturgil was second with a 86.
“It’s always good to win,” Bowman said. “The key was my chipping.”
Other winners were Brecken Haglund of El Reno, Boys 9-11, 39 (nine holes); Marjorie Whitson of Norman, Girls 9-11, 49 (nine holes); Graham Myers of Kingfisher, Boys 12-13, 79; Lillie Whitson of Norman, Girls 12-13, 49; Grant Maher of Tulsa, Boys 14-15, 73; and Francie Dittamore of Tulsa, Girls 14-15, 93.
