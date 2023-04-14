For the Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ava Burnett scored twice as Enid’s girls moved a step closer to the Class 6A soccer playoffs Friday by beating Putnam City, 4-1.
The EHS boys’ game results with the Pirates was unavailable at press time. The results can be seen by going to EnidNews.com.
The win moved Enid to 4-1 in District 6A-3 and 9-3 overall.
The Pacers can clinch a playoff berth Tuesday by either beating Edmond North or Sand Springs losing to Union.
Sand Springs prevented Enid from clinching a playoff berth by beating Stillwater, 4-1. Edmond North’s 4-1 win over Jenks put the district race in a four-way tie for first between Enid, Edmond North and Union, which mercy-ruled Choctaw, 10-0.
Both of Burnett’s goals came in the second half — the first five minutes into the second half on an assist from Cassidy Fitzgerald and the second with approximately 27 minutes left on an assist from Tabitha Miller.
Baylee Ross opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game on an assist from Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald scored on a penalty kick with 30 minutes remaining to make it 3-0.
“I’m proud of the way we performed,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “We needed to play well to win and we did exactly that.’’
Burnett, who has 12 goals on the season, had lots of chances to score in the first half, but couldn’t find the net, Lavoie said.
“She stuck with it and was relentless in her pursuit of the goal,’’ he said.
Ross has six goals for the season and three for the week. Lavoie said she has worked hard to become a more impactful player.
Fitzgerald has scored in four straight games. She broke through on the penalty kick mentally, Lavoie said.
“In the past, she has had tough times with penalty kicks,’’ Lavoie said. “She got nervous. We let her do the penalty kick to get that monkey off her back and she put in the corner of the net.’’
Lavoie said he was pleased with Enid’s passing and teamwork.
“That’s a tribute to the hard work they have put in practice,’’ he said.
Marisa Chavez “was a beast and an animal’’ with her defense, Lavoie said.
“All across the board the girls put in a good performance,’’ Lavoie said.
Lavoie said he feels good about Enid’s playoff chances with the Pacers controlling their destiny and having a tiebreaker over Sand Springs, who is 3-2 in district.
“Both of us have two tough games ahead of us,’’ he said.
The Pacers, after hosting Edmond North Tuesday, go to Jenks next Friday. Sand Springs faces Edmond North.
Tuesday’s Edmond North game will serve as Senior Night. It will be the home finale for the girls and boys senior players.
