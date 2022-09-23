Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
BALKO — On Balko-Forgan’s first play from scrimmage against Kremlin-Hillsdale Friday, Bulls quarterback Peyton Kunkel threw a screen pass to Jordan McGowan, who went 65 yards for a touchdown.
Things went downhill from there for the visiting Broncs, who fell to Balko-Forgan 50-0 to drop to 1-4 for the season. Balko-Forgan raised its record to 3-1.
The Bulls would jump out to a 44-0 lead after the first period and would let their subs finish out the game.
Balko-Forgan had two defensive touchdowns — 35 yards from Chisum Freeman and 40 from Kunkel. Kunkel had another interception as well.
Kunkel had touchdown passes of eight yards to Nathan Smith and 52 yards to Deacon Martin as well as scoring on a 46-yard run. Juan Magana scored on a 49-yard run on the second play of the second quarter.
The Bulls needed only 10 plays to score their five touchdowns.
Kremlin-Hillsdale did hold the Bulls on the Broncs’ 22 after their fourth turnover on a fumble at their own 30.
The Broncs drove to the Bulls 36 where Maddox Myers was sacked for a nine-yard loss on fourth down.
Jack Arthur, though, stole the ball away from a Bulls ball carrier at the 45 and returned it to the 28. The Broncs had gained 13 yards when the clock ran out with them on the Bulls’ 15.
Kremlin-Hillsdale was playing without star running back Nic Snodgrass.
The Broncs go to Ringwood on Oct. 6 for its district opener.
