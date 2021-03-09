Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Parker Coll and Gunner Phillips combined for a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts as Edmond Memorial shut out Enid, 4-0 in District 6A-3 baseball action Monday at the Bulldogs’ field.
It was the second time Enid (1-3 overall and 0-3 in district) had been shut out. The two teams will complete the two-game series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen loaded the bases with two out in the seventh after a walk to Maddux Mayberry, a single by Aydan Voitik and a walk to Dallas Goodpasture. Phillips, though, struck out pinch-hitter James Humphrey on a 2-2 count to end the game
“We just didn’t have very competitive at-bats,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We’re striking out too much and not putting enough pressure on the defense. We got some work to do.”
Enid pitcher Blake Priest threw four shutout innings before being taken out with two out in the fifth after reaching his pitch count (91). He struck out six and walked four.
Priest left after walking Christian McClendon and Noah Kang back-to-back and a two-RBI single by Noah Lenochan. McClendon and Kang had moved up a base after a passed ball.
Edmond Memorial scored two more runs in the sixth on the strength of two walks, a sacrifice and an error that allowed two runs to score.
“It really should have been 0-0,” Gore said. “We misplayed some balls with people in scoring position. Blake did a great job. The only complaint I had about the relievers (Jacob Kennedy, two and Ashton Peterson, one) was that they walked too many and put some pressure on our defense. Both those guys would have gotten out of the inning if we made plays behind them.”
Enid’s other hits were a double by Garrett Brooks and a single by Seth Carlson.
The Bulldogs are now 3-1 overall and 3-0 in district.
Gore said he is undecided about his starter for Tuesday’s game.
“We have to get a little tougher,” he said. “We have to keep grinding at it.”
