Drummond coach Brady Kokojan can draw on some personal history to inspire his team when the 21-7 Bulldogs face 21-7 Arapaho-Butler at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Class A Area II losers bracket quarterfinals at Shawnee High School.
The Bulldogs are in Area for the first time since 2014 when a Kokojan-led Drummond team fell to Pond Creek-Hunter in the losers bracket finals on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
“I’ve mentioned that game," Kokojan said. “I told them when you get in this spot (Area), it’s priceless. No one can take it away from you and how much fun that journey was. It wasn’t about the loss. It’s all about the journey. The real reward is the journey."
Arapaho-Butler won the consolation bracket at Okarche last week with a 53-38 win over Coyle. Drummond had a 10-game winning streak broken by No. 3 Vanoss, 59-41 in the winners bracket finals at Vanoss.
“We match up with them really well," Kokojan said. “The one thing about Arapaho-Butler is they do the small things well. They won’t beat themselves. They are well-coached and well-disciplined."
The key for the Bulldogs will be “sticking to the game plan and hitting some shots."
Colten Dillingham is averaging 22.3 points in the postseason. Drummond lost Braylen Peters, its second leading scorer from last season, to a preseason injury.
Kokojan said senior Kelton Arnold has done a “great job" at point guard and “getting us set in our defenses." He added defense will determine Drummond’s fate.
Both teams are having to make long treks. The Bulldogs will have to travel two-and-a-half hours, but Kokojan said “it’s been fun playing teams that we haven’t played before … we travel well."
The winner will face the Southwest Covenant/Velma-Alma winner at 3 p.m. Friday. That winner will meet the losers of the winners bracket finals between Vanoss and Okarche at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Okeene’s girls, 20-5, will face Sterling, 22-6, at 1:30 p.m. at Shawnee in a girls losers bracket quarterfinal.
The Lady Whippets had a six-game winning streak snapped by No. 3 Vanoss, 44-24 in a regional winners bracket final Saturday. Sterling beat Velma-Alma, 53-44 in a losers bracket final at Okarche.
Okeene, who reached the state quarterfinals last season, is in Area for the fourth straight year.
The winner will face the Strother/Arapaho-Butler winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday. That winner faces the loser of the winners bracket final between Vanoss and Okarche at 6 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.