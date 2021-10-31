The NJCAA Region 2 soccer tournament concluded on Saturday and the UA Rich Mountain men and Seminole State College women each earned a spot in the NJCAA Championships in Dayton Beach, Fla.
The Bucks won the Region 2 title in the early game, 3-1 over NOC Tonkawa. They held a 2-1 lead going into halftime after Cedrick Price broke the stalemate in the 22nd minute off a pass from Kason Shrum. NOC Tonkawa’s Damorney Hutchinson score an equalizer less then three minutes later.
In the closing minutes of the first half, Price put another in the back of the net off a pass from Dawson Sawyer to take the 2-1 lead.
The Mavs had opportunities to get back into the game in the second half, but were stifled by Bucks’ goalkeeper Edward Garcia, who came away with seven saves and just one goal allowed. Antonio Galarzo put UA Rich Mountain up two goals off another pass from Sawyer in the 67th minute.
With the loss, the Mavs close out their season with a 13-4-2 record, and secured the regular season conference title for the second season in a row with a 9-1-2 record.
UA Rich Mountain entered the regional as the No. 3 seed after a 7-3-2 regular season. The Bucks entered the final off an overtime win over Murray State College on Friday.
Seminole State wins 3rd straight regional
The Trojans needed a hard-fought win over NOC Tonkawa just to advance to the Region 2 final, before pulling out a 4-3 win in penalty kicks over Rose State College to win their third straight Region 2 championship.
Both teams entered the shootout tied at 0-0, and the Trojans got their first advantage of the game when they blocked the opening penalty kick. Seminole proceeded to make their next two, before the Raiders blocked their first.
Needing to make just one more to win, Arialy Esparza stepped up and delivered a low ball into the left corner of the goal to secure the win.
The Raiders closed out their season with a 13–5-1 record, and had the top seed coming into the regional with a 13-2-1 conference record. Seminole improves 15-2-1 on the year after entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.