On the heels of a narrow loss on the road against Corn Bible, Kremlin-Hillsdale will have another difficult challenge against a Medford team that’s still waiting to begin its season.
The Broncs defeated Corn Bible 30-0 last season, but struggled to get anything going offensively last week, falling 8-6 in game dominated by the defenses. Maddox Myers scored the team’s lone score on 2-yard touchdown run, but the Broncs couldn’t punch it in to score the tying two point conversion.
“It was definitely a really hard-fought, physical game,” K-H head coach Tyler Severin said. “We didn’t show up to play at first, we started off pretty bad and it gave them all kinds of momentum and showed that they could play with us.”
Medford will give the Broncs a different test. They can line up and be physical up front, or they can get the ball into the hands of their athletes in space. The Cardinals’ season was pushed back by a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the school to move to distanced learning from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
The decision forced the cancellation of the Cardinals’ opening game against Covington-Douglas and were off during Week Zero.
The Cardinals are coming off a 9-3 season in 2020, increasing their win total by seven games from the season prior. They lost six starters from that team, including several key playmakers.
Severin said Medford’s offense makes things difficult for opposing defenses because of how dynamic they are.
“It’s a much different offense than last week so we’ll have to be able to cover the pass better,” he said. “Coach Lamle usually has a pretty unique offensive style that he can kind of get after you with. I’m hoping that we’re ready for that.”
Despite the low-scoring game last week, Severin said his offense is “getting to where they need to be.” Junior quarterback Maddox Myers is entering his second full season as the starter after being injured during his freshman season.
Severin said Myers had been limited in the run game last season, but that he’s starting to get more freedom this season. He’s also been pleased with the two backs, sophomore Andrew Wright and junior Zac Snodgrass.
“Those two and Maddox are the three that we’re gonna look to run the ball with,” Severin said. “I hope we get to the point where it doesn’t matter who’s running it, because our linemen are so big, if we can just go block people, it won’t really matter who’s running it. So far, we’ve just got to do a better job of staying on blocks and being aggressive.”
The two teams have faced off 12 times since 1999 and the Cardinals hold a 7-5 lead over that period. Before last season, the two teams hadn’t faced off since both teams were in the District C-3 together. The Broncs won their lone championship in a 24-13 win over Medford in the 2000 Class C state title game.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Cherokee High School.
Garber vs. Depew, Friday, 7 p.m. — After taking care of business in their opener against Waukomis, the Wolverines are looking to improve to 2-0 in a home game against Depew at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
Tydonte Chester scored four rushing touchdowns with the longest coming on a 62-yard run in the second quarter. Garber finished with 229 yards rushing against the Chiefs. The Wolverines averaged 50 points per game last season and ranked third in District B-7.
Freshman Brett Howry scored twice in his first game as the Wolverines’ signal caller. The first came on a 23-yard pass to Carson Schovanec and the second came on 2-yard touchdown run. Garber took last season’s meeting 64-14 and currently holds a 3-1 lead in the all-time series.
The Hornets are coming off back-to-back losses to Class C Maud (48-0) and Wetumka (50-0). They are coming off a 7-5 season with a senior-heavy squad that made it out of the first round of the playoffs. Depew beat Maud and Wetumka by over two touchdowns each last season before falling to Garber.
