KREMLIN, Okla. — The Broncs are hoping to ride the momentum of a 44-8 bounce-back win over Medford last week, when they take on Seiling at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, on Patriot Night.
Kremlin-Hillsdale took a step in the right direction against Medford, after narrowly falling to Corn Bible, 8-6, the week prior. Kremlin-Hillsdale ran into a physical Crusaders team, which was the difference in the game, according to Kremlin-Hillsdale head coach Tyler Severin.
The Broncs had 239 yards rushing against the Cardinals for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Zac Snodgrass scored two touchdowns, including on a 23-yard pass from Maddox Myers in the second quarter.
The offense was only forced to punt once in the game and had one turnover that came on an interception.
“We responded really well,” Severin said. “We came out against Medford, and I thought we played a lot better than we did against Corn Bible, especially offensively. We were able to get the ball moving a little bit more and stay on our blocks a little bit better.”
After playing a power run offense in Corn Bible, Medford gave the Broncs a little bit of a tune-up for what to expect in their next game against Seiling.
The Wildcats are coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2020, including a 46-0 win over the Broncs. Seiling started off this season with a pair of wins over Covington-Douglas (36-26) and Okeene (46-0).
Severin said the Wildcats sophomore quarterback, Kaden Manuel, will be a player his defense needs to keep their eyes on.
“He’s a really good athlete and if he doesn’t have anybody open he can take off and run,” he said. “He can throw the ball really, really well, he’s got a really good arm.”
Junior fullback Jack Arthur proved he can give the Broncs another option in the running game. Arthur had previously been used mostly to block and pick up tough yards, but Severin said the Medford game showed he’s capable of taking on a bigger role in the rushing game.
Severin said he was also pleased with the play of his three offensive linemen — Aydan Luzcano, Mark Welch and Carlos Vega-Hughes.
“He ran the ball really well,” Severin said about Arthur. “ … He kind of showed that he can run the ball better than what we were thinking. Then up front, our linemen did a really good job of getting on their blocks and staying on them.”
The Broncs will also recognize local Patriots at the game for Patriot Night. Former and current military, first responders and law enforcement will be given free admission to the game with an ID card. Patriots will honored at halftime and they will get discounted prices at the concession stands.
Garber prepares for first road game of season
Garber will be looking to improve to 3-0 on the season in a road game against Coyle on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
The Wolverines made it through their first two games, giving up just one touchdown and averaging 52 points per game.
Garber scored over 44 points in the first quarter alone last week against Depew, including three touchdown runs by Tydonte Chester. The senior running back has scored seven touchdowns so far this season.
The Wolverines took last seasons meeting with Coyle 58-0, but are 1-3 all-time in the series. Coyle went 1-8 in Class C, for its first losing season in over five years.
The Bluejackets are still looking for their first win of the season, after falling to Pioneer (60-12) and Yale (42-8).
Pioneer travels to Waukomis after big win over Cherokee
After coming away with a mercy-rule win over Cherokee last week, the Mustangs are back on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Waukomis.
The Chiefs are winless through three games this season, having faced a tough non-district schedule. Two of their first three opponents came into the season after winning at least 10 games in 2020. The third team, Garber went 7-3 against a Class B schedule.
Pioneer defeated its first two opponents by an average of 47 points per game.
