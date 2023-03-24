Enid News & Eagle
SAND SPRINGS — Enid’s Dawson Branstetter shot a 75 to finish third at the Sand Springs Invitational golf tournament Thursday at The Canyons at Black Jack Ridge.
The Plainsmen were third as a team with a 339. Max Fossett had an 82, followed by Zack Mullen, 90; Hunter Painter, 92; and Bill Humphrey, 93.
“Dawson played well, but if he putted better he might have finished even higher,” said Enid coach David Lee. “We had too many three-putts on the front nine. We shot better on the back (Fossett with a 37). This was not as good as we wanted to do, but we have a lot of golf to be played.”
Enid will host the Enid Invitational on April 6 at Meadowlake.
Mooreland’s Evelyn Sturgill took medalist honors with an 82 to lead the Lady Bearcats to the championship of the Pioneer Girls Invitational Golf Tournament Thursday at Meadowlake.
Mooreland had a 383 as a team to win the tournament by 67 shots. Woodward was second (450) while Frontier was third.
The Lady Bearcats had the second- (Ella Bouse 92) and fifth- (Kamdyn Frazer 103) place finishers. Pioneer’s Teagen Koontz was third with a 98 while Chisholm’s Calli Helterbrand was fourth with a 104.
