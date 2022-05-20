Eric Bradley has been named the new head football coach at Ringwood.
Bradley was 25-19 in four seasons at Wewoka, and has never coached 8-man or in Northwest Oklahoma.
“I’m excited and happy and nervous, all that good stuff rolled in one,” he said. “It’s a different challenge, but it’s new and exciting. Ringwood has a lot of good athletes and a good tradition.’’
Bradley inherits a team which won its first district championship since 1972 and a quarterback, Jaxon Meyer, who was voted the district’s MVP.
He said it was very hard to leave his hometown and was thankful for the chance to coach there.
“It was my choice to leave, technically God’s choice,’’ Bradley said. “In this business, you look for jobs on the job board and I looked at it and God pointed me toward Ringwood. Superintendent Wade Derrick showed me around the facilities. They were very nice. The rest is God’s plans.’’
Bradley met with the team before the end of school and plans to start a summer program around June 13. They didn’t have a spring practice because he hasn’t moved yet.
The Red Devils graduated only three seniors from a 9-2 team.
Meyer, he said, will make his adjustment from 11-man to 8-man easier.
“He fits my system well,’’ Bradley said. “He can run and makes good decisions. Having a quarterback who makes good decisions and stays level headed is a good asset to have.’’
Defensively, he has run a three-man front previously and will have a condensed version of that at Ringwood.
“Basically, you adjust to what the defense does,’’ Bradley said.
He will have to adjust to new rules such as the 45-point mercy rule.
Bradley was an All-State lineman at Wewoka in 1993 and went on to play at SEOSU.
He has been an assistant at Northeastern A&M, Wagoner, Western Heights, Altus, Dickson, and Paris, Texas, before getting the Wewoka head coaching job four years ago.
“I wanted to be a coach since the seventh grade,’’ he said. “God laid his ministry on my heart and that’s all I ever wanted to be.’’
He calls himself both a players coach and a disciplinarian. He said he treats all of his players and students as if they were his own.
“They will get the best of coach Bradley,’’ he said. “I will be like their parents. Just because your parents may discipline you, it doesn’t mean they don’t love you.’’
