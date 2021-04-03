The Region 2 NJCAA Tournament bracket has been released and NOC Enid is a No. 2 seed after a 15-4 regular season with all games being played at the Stride Bank Center from April 5-10.
The Jets finished second in their conference after a last-second win over Murray State College lifted them over the Aggies in the standings going into the final game of the season.
Enid will play the winner of Eastern Oklahoma State College (9-11, 5-10) and Western Oklahoma State College (5-15, 0-16) on April 7 at 8:00 p.m. The Jets have played both teams twice this season and they won all four by at least 15 points.
With a win, the Jets could be looking at a rematch with No. 3 seed Murray State College (15-6, 12-4) if they advance past No. 6 seed Seminole (8-11, 6-10) in its first matchup.
That game would be played on April 9 at 3:00 p.m. with the winner playing the next day at 2:00 p.m. for the district championship. The winner gets an automatic bid to the DI Men's NJCAA Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, KS from April 19-24.
The Jets last-second win over Murray State College on Monday put them in second place in their region with a 13-3 conference record. The Jets started the season with three losses in their first eight games and then won 11 of their last 12 to end the season.
NOC Tonkawa (20-1, 15-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament having lost their only game of the season on the road to Enid. They'll play the winner of No. 9 seed Arkansas Baptist (5-10 in conference) and No. 7 seed Redlands College (9-13, 3-13). Connors State (14-7, 9-7) and Northeastern Oklahoma State (13-8, 9-7) both earned the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.